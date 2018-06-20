‘Love Island’ fans nearly threw their TVs out of the window in a fit of rage on Tuesday night, as they witnessed Adam Collard dick over Rosie Williams yet again.

The Geordie lothario has gotten on the wrong side of viewers after he decided to ditch his partner for newcomer Zara McDermott - without even telling Rosie first.

It was left to Rosie to confront Adam in a tense showdown, when she explained how upset she had been watching him ‘get to know’ Zara throughout the day.

“I don’t think you have any idea how much you’ve hurt me and how much you’ve really upset me,” she told him, to which he could only muster a smirk.