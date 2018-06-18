Caroline Flack may be engaged to Andrew Brady, but the ‘Love Island’ presenter has said she is “totally flattered” by contestant Alex Geroge’s confession he fancies her.

So far this series, the A&E doctor has struggled to find romance, with viewers willing him to do well after being turned down by a number of newcomers to the villa.

During Sunday night’s show, Alex was having a conversation with his fellow Islanders about his ideal woman, when he named Caroline as being up there for him.