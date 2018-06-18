Caroline Flack may be engaged to Andrew Brady, but the ‘Love Island’ presenter has said she is “totally flattered” by contestant Alex Geroge’s confession he fancies her.
So far this series, the A&E doctor has struggled to find romance, with viewers willing him to do well after being turned down by a number of newcomers to the villa.
During Sunday night’s show, Alex was having a conversation with his fellow Islanders about his ideal woman, when he named Caroline as being up there for him.
While Caroline initially joked he was “too late” when the moment was brought up during spin-off show ‘Aftersun’, she later tweeted: “That was so fun thanks for tuning in .... and totally flattered by doctor Alex.”
Caroline announced her engagement to former ‘Apprentice’ star Andrew in April after a whirlwind three-month romance, but is yet to set a date for her nuptials.
Meanwhile, ‘Love Island’ fans have seen Alex get excited about two new arrivals in the villa - new girls Ellie Brown and Zara McDermott.
He was seen giving them some of his best chat up lines as he hoped to become the final male Islander to couple-up with someone romantically.
However, it was previously revealed Ellie has some history with villa lothario Adam Collard, which could spell trouble for his own blossoming romance with Rosie Williams.
‘Love Island’ continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2.
