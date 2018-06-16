Hayley Hughes has left ‘Love Island’, and whether you loved her or hated her, there’s no denying the show has lost a massive character.

The 21-year-old model from Liverpool was dumped from the Island along with Charlie Frederick on Friday night’s show, after facing off against Alex George and Samira Mighty in a public vote.

During her short stint on the ITV2 reality series, she polarised viewers with her take on love and life, and served up some classic one-liners that have kept us all entertained...

1. When she got very confused about spirituality