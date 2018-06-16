Hayley Hughes has left ‘Love Island’, and whether you loved her or hated her, there’s no denying the show has lost a massive character.
The 21-year-old model from Liverpool was dumped from the Island along with Charlie Frederick on Friday night’s show, after facing off against Alex George and Samira Mighty in a public vote.
During her short stint on the ITV2 reality series, she polarised viewers with her take on love and life, and served up some classic one-liners that have kept us all entertained...
1. When she got very confused about spirituality
2. When she was so annoyed with Eyal, even his breathing was too much for her
3. When she tried to give Charlie beauty tips about his disappearing eyebrows
4. When she thought being asked about her favourite animal was “too deep”
5. When she couldn’t pronounce Eyal’s name
6. And then when she forgot what it was completely
7. When she had some questions about Brexit - specifically about its impact on trees
8. When she couldn’t lick Adam’s earlobe during a game of Truth or Dare? because she wasn’t sure what one was
9. When she didn’t know what the word ‘superficial’ meant
10. When Charlie learned the hard way that she couldn’t talk and text at the same time
11. When she made this face during the Meals On Wheels challenge
Hayley, we’ll miss ya.
‘Love Island’ continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.
