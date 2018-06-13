How To Not Be A D**k When You And Your Mate Fancy The Same Person

When Eyal pulled Megan in for a smooch on last night’s episode of ‘Love Island’, there was an audible gasp from living rooms across the UK.

Eyal kissed Megan knowing full well that Alex, who was stood just a few feet away, was also into her.

Needless to say the public were pretty furious about the lack of regard Eyal had for Alex - especially as it’s not the first time he’s done this.