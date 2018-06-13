‘Love Island’ participant Rosie Williams won herself a legion of supporters in Tuesday’s show, when she confronted Adam Collard in front of the rest of the contestants.

Rosie put Adam firmly in his place after learning that the personal trainer - who she’d been partnered with since her late arrival in the villa last week - had been putting the moves on newcomer Megan Barton Hanson behind her back.

But what Adam hadn’t banked on was that Megan would come straight to Rosie and tell her the truth, and Rosie was definitely not taking the slight lying down.

Warning Megan of what was to come, Rosie declared: “I’m not just doing this for me, I’m doing this for every girl that has been played, by a playboy, and made to feel like I feel today.”