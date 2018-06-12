'Love Island' Star Camilla Thurlow Takes Piers Morgan On Over 'Thick' Jibes

Former ‘Love Island’ contestant Camilla Thurlow has hit back at Piers Morgan’s jibes about the show, after he branded its participants “thick”.

Camilla made headlines when she entered the ‘Love Island’ villa last year, having previously worked in bomb disposal, and has since gone on to use her platform to speak out about a variety of issues, namely the refugee crisis.

Since the show’s rise to prominence in recent years, former ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge and breakfast TV presenter Piers has been heavily critical of both ‘Love Island’ and its contestants, famously giving Jonny Mitchell a Maths quiz during his interview on ‘Good Morning Britain’ last year and expressing his disdain when it’s mentioned in news segments.