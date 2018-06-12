'Love Island' Star Camilla Thurlow Takes Piers Morgan On Over 'Thick' Jibes

Former ‘Love Island’ contestant Camilla Thurlow has hit back at Piers Morgan’s jibes about the show, after he branded its participants “thick”.
Camilla made headlines when she entered the ‘Love Island’ villa last year, having previously worked in bomb disposal, and has since gone on to use her platform to speak out about a variety of issues, namely the refugee crisis.
Since the show’s rise to prominence in recent years, former ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge and breakfast TV presenter Piers has been heavily critical of both ‘Love Island’ and its contestants, famously giving Jonny Mitchell a Maths quiz during his interview on ‘Good Morning Britain’ last year and expressing his disdain when it’s mentioned in news segments.
On Monday, he posted a tweet saying he refused to watch the show because he is “not interested in thick people”, which prompted a response from former Islander Camilla.
She wrote: “In my opinion, categorising people who you’ve (apparently) never watched as thick demonstrates an incredibly restricted understanding of intelligence, and the idea that your interpretation is the only one that matters - slight superiority complex perhaps?”
He then hit back: “Slight? No, I have a MASSIVE superiority complex over those Love Island halfwits.”
After leaving ‘Love Island’ last year, Camilla joined the cast of HuffPost UK’s ‘New Activists’, in which she discussed her trip to a refugee camp in Calais to help those in need, and met with Lord Dubs to talk about the High Court ruling on resettling more unaccompanied child refugees in the UK.
