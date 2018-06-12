‘Love Island’ viewers couldn’t quite believe what they were hearing on Monday night, as contestant Hayley Hughes revealed she didn’t know what an earlobe was.

The 21-year-old model from Liverpool raised eyebrows among ‘Love Island’ fans when she was dared to lick fellow Islander Adam Collard’s ear.

However, the dare sparked some confusion for Hayley, who asked the rest of the group: “What’s an earlobe?”