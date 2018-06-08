A collective gasp of breath could be heard across the nation on Friday night, as Love Island’s first recoupling delivered a massive shock - and it was all thanks to Adam Collard. Kendall Rae-Knight became the first contestant to be dumped from the Island, after Adam ditched her to couple up with newcomer Rosie Williams.

ITV Kendall is the first person to be voted off this year's 'Love Island'

Viewers had a feeling the Geordie gym owner was growing close to Rosie after he was seen kissing the solicitor in a preview clip shown at the end of Thursday’s episode. However, nothing could have prepared them for how the action unfolded, which saw Kendall left without anyone to couple up with.

ITV Adam stole Kendall from Niall earlier in the week

She wound up with Adam in the first place after he ‘stole’ her from Niall Aslam earlier in the week, with the pair later enjoying a kiss on a romantic date. But Adam ultimately did not to stay loyal to Kendall, deciding Rosie was more ‘his type on paper’. Despite the shock, Kendall isn’t feeling bitter about the whole saga.

ITV Adam has coupled up with Rosie

Speaking after her exit, she said: “If I saw him on the outside, of course I would say hello and be polite, he hasn’t done anything wrong other than going with his gut and choosing Rosie. “He was definitely my type though, had I seen him in a bar on the outside world, he was someone I would have gone for.” She added: “I am a little bit gutted to be the first one out. I won’t lie, it’s not nice being the first one out, but I do feel positive that I did everything I wanted to do, and I stood my ground, and I have no regrets about what I did.” ‘Love Island’ continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.