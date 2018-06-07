George Osborne has outed himself as a fan of ‘Love Island’.
The former-Chancellor-of-the-Exchequer-turned-newspaper-editor made the revelation on Thursday night, during a Twitter exchange with journalist Stig Abell.
When Abell suggested that the Evening Standard chief may have his eye on the recent vacancy at the Daily Mail, following the departure of Paul Dacre, Osborne revealed he actually had other plans for the evening.
In response to Abell’s tweet claiming he was “at his desk, drumming his fingers thoughtfully”, Osborne responded: “Errr ... actually, I’m watching Love Island.”
Yes, you read that correctly.
Osborne reckons he’s spending his weekday evenings cringing on Alex’s behalf, laughing along with Niall and counting down the days we get an inevitable video message from Dani’s famous dad.
He’s just like the rest of us.
But don’t go thinking Osborne is the only figure from the politics world to admit they’ve been tuning in to watch ‘Love Island’.
Last year, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn surprised pretty much everyone when he revealed not only that he had been tuning in to the third series of ‘Love Island’, but that he’d actually been following what was going on in the villa, expressing his support for Marcel Somerville.
The current series of ‘Love Island’ got off to a flying start earlier this week, pulling in the highest viewing figures ever for ITV2, beating a record previously set by last year’s final.
So far, we’ve already had the first recoupling, and the shock arrival of two newcomers, with plenty of twists and turns to come over the show’s extended eight-week run.
‘Love Island’ continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV2.