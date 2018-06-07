The former-Chancellor-of-the-Exchequer-turned-newspaper-editor made the revelation on Thursday night, during a Twitter exchange with journalist Stig Abell.

George Osborne has outed himself as a fan of ‘Love Island’ .

When Abell suggested that the Evening Standard chief may have his eye on the recent vacancy at the Daily Mail, following the departure of Paul Dacre, Osborne revealed he actually had other plans for the evening.

In response to Abell’s tweet claiming he was “at his desk, drumming his fingers thoughtfully”, Osborne responded: “Errr ... actually, I’m watching Love Island.”