This year’s ‘Love Island’ contestants have been revealed ahead of the show’s launch next week, and although the programme hasn’t even started yet, you’d be forgiven if looking at the line-up is giving you a bit of déjà vu.
While this year’s batch of hopefuls looking for love includes a doctor, a nuclear engineer and an… erm… stationary salesman, there’s also the usual mix of aspiring models, actors and C-list hangers-on to keep us all talking this summer.
Here’s where you may have seen some of this year’s hopefuls before...
If you're a theatre-lover, the chances are you'll have seen Samira in London's West End at some point or another, performing in shows including 'Mamma Mia!' and, more recently, 'Dreamgirls'.
She also appeared in the live-action remake of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' last year.
For four years, Eyal was a member of the pop group EverYoung
who - in his words - "had small-time success", "toured the country" and created "fan-girl hysteria".
Since the group split in 2015, Eyal now serves as a model, and you may have seen him and his curly locks in Zara Larsson's 'Lush Life' music video
.
Arguably the most prolific of this year's 'Love Island' contestants, Dani is best known thanks to her famous dad, 'EastEnders' actor and descendant of Edward III, Danny Dyer.
Reality superfans may also remember her from her brief-but-memorable stint on the ill-fated 'Love Island' successor 'Survival Of The Fittest' earlier this year.
It's not uncommon for models to wind up staying in the 'Love Island' villa, but Kendall's career path is a rather non-traditional one.
Having previously landed the title of Miss North West in 2015, Kendall then made it to the final of Miss England that same year, but bowed out of the pageant world shortly afterwards.
In her introductory interview, 21-year-old model Hayley reveals she's posed for a number of fashion brands, and even appeared in an ad for ITVBe.
A bit of digging from The Sun
also revealed that she has a connection with a fair few former 'Love Island' stars, counting Scott Thomas and Chris Hughes among her friends.
Flight attendant Laura Anderson told 'Love Island' producers that her claim to fame is the celebs she's served over the course of her career, naming Channing Tatum as her most A-list.
However, she didn't disclose her past as a model for six years (which she does mention on her Bayt profile
), while The Sun mentioned a past relationship with an undisclosed sports star and, curiously, the fact she used to go by the name Missy Love
.
Intriguing...
‘Love Island’ launches on Monday 4 June at 9pm on ITV2.