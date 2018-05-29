This year’s ‘Love Island’ contestants have been revealed ahead of the show’s launch next week, and although the programme hasn’t even started yet, you’d be forgiven if looking at the line-up is giving you a bit of déjà vu.

While this year’s batch of hopefuls looking for love includes a doctor, a nuclear engineer and an… erm… stationary salesman, there’s also the usual mix of aspiring models, actors and C-list hangers-on to keep us all talking this summer.

Here’s where you may have seen some of this year’s hopefuls before...