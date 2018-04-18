To quote Caroline Flack, ‘get ready for the heatwave’ because it is not long until ‘Love Island’ is back on our screens. The fourth series of the reality show is set to be the biggest yet, following a huge surge in popularity last year that saw it break ratings records for ITV2. Not only was it regularly pulling in over 2.5 million viewers a night, but it also trounced reality rival ‘Big Brother’, cementing it as the show of the summer.

ITV

It introduced us to the likes of Chris Hughes, Olivia Attwood, Kem Cetinay, Amber Davies and Camilla Thurlow, who have gone on to become household names since finding love on the island (even though some of their relationships may not have lasted the distance). So as we gear up to meet a whole new host of Islanders, here’s everything we can tell you so far about the new series... When does ‘Love Island’ 2018 start? ITV is yet to confirm exactly when the show will be back on the box, but last year, the third series started on Monday 5 June, so we’re predicting it’s most likely the 2018 run will kick off on Monday 4 June on ITV2. How long will ‘Love Island’ 2018 last? Following the success of last year, it has been reported bosses have extended the show’s run by an extra week, meaning there could be eight weeks of villa action to enjoy this time around. The possible extension will also give us two more weeks than we had in the first and second series. Who is hosting?

ITV

Caroline Flack will once again be playing match maker to the singletons. As well as introducing us to the Islanders during the launch episode and hosting the live final, Caroline will also be popping up in the villa at various point to surprise the Islanders with shock recouplings and various other twists. What about ‘Love Island: Aftersun’?

ITV

The spin-off show was a ratings hit when it debuted for last year’s series, so we’d expect it to return for 2018, although nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Caroline also fronted the show - something which we’d imagine she’d do again should it get the go-ahead. How can I apply to be on ‘Love Island’? If you’re hoping to become one of this year’s Islanders, you haven’t got long left - applications close on 30 April. You must be at least 18 years of age on or before the closing date and be available from May to July 2018. The application form reads: “ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of a summer of love. “The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another - but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public who ultimately decide who stays on Love Island.” However, competition is tougher than ever, as a record 150,000 applications have already been received. Apply to be on ‘Love Island’ 2018 here. Who is taking part?

ITV

ITV

It is believed the show will once again come from the villa located in the hills of Sant Llorenc des Cardassar in Mallorca that first made its debut last year. Radio Times has claimed the villa will undergo some minor changes to make it feel fresh, but it wouldn’t change too dramatically. There has also been reports the series would launch with two villas, following last year’s Casa Amour twist. A rep for the show remained coy on the rumours, calling them “pure speculation”. “No decisions have been made regarding the next series of ‘Love Island’,” they said back in February. Any other changes? Anyone who has watched previous series of ‘Love Island’ will know it doesn’t take long before the contestants get together between the sheets, but it has been claimed this year will see a sex ban introduced if Islanders have had more than two drinks. Producers will also be getting stricter on solo sex acts and nudity in front of fellow villa residents, and counselling will also be available to contestants who have had sex.