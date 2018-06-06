The 20 Stages Of A Break-Up As Told By Niall From 'Love Island'

Our hearts broke for Love Island’s Niall Aslam on Tuesday, when Adam Collard stole Kendall Rae-Knight from him in a brutal twist.
While he claimed to be totally fine about the whole thing, his face told a very different story - in fact, it told the tale of every break-up we’ve all ever been through...
1. When you know the break up chat is coming and there’s nothing you can do to stop it
2. But you have to mentally prepare yourself for what’s about to be said
3. The poker face you have to put on as the other person then begins to list all the bad things about you
4. And then it starts to crack
5. And you start disagreeing with everything that is coming out of their mouth
6. When you try and make yourself believe you are totally not bothered by being broken up with
7. And you’re like, ‘ugh, I can’t believe I ever dated them’
8. But then you begin to realise what you’ve lost
9. And the sadness soon sets in
10. And you just want to hibernate in bed away from the rest of the world
11. Your mates rally round and do their best to comfort you
12. Meanwhile, you are eating all your feelings
13. You plan plenty of nights out on the pull to get over your ex
14. Where the inevitable rebound happens
15. But they get clingy and you can’t get rid of them
16. The panic when you randomly bump into your ex and they’re with a new partner
17. And you’re forced to make polite chit chat with the new partner
18. And you realise they’re a total bore and you are a way better catch
19. Although that still doesn’t help when you have to watch them get off with one another
20. But eventually you get your mojo back and you are officially single and ready to mingle
‘Love Island’ airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.
'Love Island' 2018 contestants