EDITION
UK
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    06/06/2018 12:36 BST

    The 20 Stages Of A Break-Up As Told By Niall From 'Love Island'

    He was all of us when Kendall left him for Adam.

    Our hearts broke for Love Island’s Niall Aslam on Tuesday, when Adam Collard stole Kendall Rae-Knight from him in a brutal twist. 

    While he claimed to be totally fine about the whole thing, his face told a very different story - in fact, it told the tale of every break-up we’ve all ever been through...

    1. When you know the break up chat is coming and there’s nothing you can do to stop it

    ITV

    2. But you have to mentally prepare yourself for what’s about to be said

    ITV

    3. The poker face you have to put on as the other person then begins to list all the bad things about you

    ITV

    4. And then it starts to crack

    ITV

    5. And you start disagreeing with everything that is coming out of their mouth

    ITV

    6. When you try and make yourself believe you are totally not bothered by being broken up with

    ITV

    7. And you’re like, ‘ugh, I can’t believe I ever dated them’

    ITV

    8. But then you begin to realise what you’ve lost

    ITV

    9. And the sadness soon sets in

    ITV

    10. And you just want to hibernate in bed away from the rest of the world

    11. Your mates rally round and do their best to comfort you

    ITV

    12. Meanwhile, you are eating all your feelings

    ITV

    13. You plan plenty of nights out on the pull to get over your ex

    ITV

    14. Where the inevitable rebound happens

    ITV

    15. But they get clingy and you can’t get rid of them

    ITV

    16. The panic when you randomly bump into your ex and they’re with a new partner

    ITV

    17. And you’re forced to make polite chit chat with the new partner 

    ITV

    18. And you realise they’re a total bore and you are a way better catch

    ITV

    19. Although that still doesn’t help when you have to watch them get off with one another

    ITV

    20. But eventually you get your mojo back and you are officially single and ready to mingle

    ITV

    ‘Love Island’ airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2. 

    MORE 'LOVE ISLAND'...

    'Love Island' 2018 contestants
    MORE:uktvuktvrealitylove islandniall aslam

    Conversations