The 23-year-old student and construction worker has already left the villa, and will not be returning to the ITV2 reality series.

The group have been informed on Niall’s exit, with scenes of them finding out airing in Tuesday night’s episode.

The remaining Islanders are informed by Alex, who announces: “For personal reasons unfortunately he can’t continue or come back to the Villa.”

Niall was coupled with 20-year-old drama student prior to his departure, and reacting to the news in the Beach Hut, she says: “Obviously I was coupled up with him so obviously I came closer to him than most people in here but it wasn’t just that. He was actually my friend, my buddy.”