Niall Aslam quit ‘Love Island’ for “personal reasons”.
The 23-year-old student and construction worker has already left the villa, and will not be returning to the ITV2 reality series.
The group have been informed on Niall’s exit, with scenes of them finding out airing in Tuesday night’s episode.
The remaining Islanders are informed by Alex, who announces: “For personal reasons unfortunately he can’t continue or come back to the Villa.”
Niall was coupled with 20-year-old drama student prior to his departure, and reacting to the news in the Beach Hut, she says: “Obviously I was coupled up with him so obviously I came closer to him than most people in here but it wasn’t just that. He was actually my friend, my buddy.”
Alex, meanwhile, adds: “I’m obviously sad that Niall’s left the Villa. We got on really, really well. He’s such a great guy. And I look forward to catching up with him and having some fun with him outside.”
An ITV spokesperson declined to comment further on Niall’s exit when approached by HuffPost UK.
Niall’s time in the villa got off to a shaky start after Adam Collard stole his original partner Kendall Rae-Knight, leaving him at risk of being dumped from the Island.
However, he soon got over his heartbreak when Georgia entered the villa, although Monday night’s episodes saw them enjoy dates with newcomers Megan Barton Hanson and Charlie Frederick respectively.
Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, viewers will see Adam’s relationship with Rosie Williams hit the skids when she discovers he has been trying it on with Megan behind her back.
‘Love Island’ airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.