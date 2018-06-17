We’ve barely had time to process the departure of Hayley and Charlie on Friday night, and ‘Love Island’ bosses are already throwing in two new contestants.

In Sunday’s show, viewers will meet 20-year-old business development manager Ellie Brown and 21-year-old government advisor Zara McDermott, the former of whom already has a link to one Islander.

“I do know Adam,” she says. “Newcastle is very small so everyone knows everyone. We all speak.

“If I saw him in a nightclub I would say ‘hello’ but we’ve not been in the same friendship circle.”