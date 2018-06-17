We’ve barely had time to process the departure of Hayley and Charlie on Friday night, and ‘Love Island’ bosses are already throwing in two new contestants.
In Sunday’s show, viewers will meet 20-year-old business development manager Ellie Brown and 21-year-old government advisor Zara McDermott, the former of whom already has a link to one Islander.
“I do know Adam,” she says. “Newcastle is very small so everyone knows everyone. We all speak.
“If I saw him in a nightclub I would say ‘hello’ but we’ve not been in the same friendship circle.”
However, just because they know each other doesn’t mean she’ll be making a beeline for him, admitting she’s found his “arrogance” on the show a turn-off.
Ellie notes: “Who calls themselves a 10 out of 10? No one is a 10 out of 10. Except maybe Beyonce. Don’t go in there thinking you are the be all and end all.”
Instead, it sounds like she’s planning to put the moves on Alex, who she reckons she’s already “in love” with.
Zara, meanwhile, anticipates that her job will help her stand out from the crowd in the villa, explaining: “I think my job is quite different. A lot of people are interested in what I do on a day-to-day basis.
“There are two sides to me – I can be quite serious but I’m also spontaneous, fun and energetic.”
She also claims that Alex has a “lot of potential”, but adds: “I need to get know him more though – I don’t think we’ve seen how fun he can be. Maybe I can bring that out in him!”
‘Love Island’ continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.