Eyal Booker may be currently causing a stir as part of Love Island’s latest love triangle, but it seems it isn’t just his antics in the villa that are coming in for criticism.
That’s because fans of the ITV2 reality show have unearthed a clip of his days in a pop group, and it’s probably fair to say Ed Sheeran he is not.
The 22-year-old model can be seen with his former group EverYong singing a cover of Meghan Trainor’s hit ‘All About That Bass’ - and seriously, we’ve seen less cheese in a fondu.
The video has been spreading like wildfire on Twitter, and we’re not exaggerating when we say it has got everyone cringing:
If your toes can survive curling through the whole three-and-a-half minute performance, you can check it out in full below...
Prior to arriving in the villa, Eyal opened up to HuffPost UK about his pop group days, claiming EverYoung had built up quite a fan base.
He said: “We performed all over the country, at terrible places, really cool places and meeting people and fangirls who jumped on board – they didn’t care what we sung they just bought into what we looked like.
“It was great, and it allowed me to realize that I can do anything that I want to do as long as I sort of go at it and set my mind to it.”
However, in recent days, Eyal has found himself on the wrong side of ‘Love Island’ viewers, after becoming entangled in a love triangle with Dr Alex George and Megan Barton Hanson.
Despite knowing his pal also had the hots for Megan - a feeling that was reciprocated - Eyal double crossed him by kissing her right in front of him on multiple occasions - a move which was blasted on social media.
‘Love Island’ continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV2.