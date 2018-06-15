As ‘Good Morning Britain’ viewers will attest, Piers has been heavily critical of the ITV2 reality show as its popularity has continued to grow and one of his favourite pastimes is taking aim at its participants’ intelligence.

Twitter users were left unconvinced by Piers Morgan on Thursday night, after he claimed he’d inadvertently “stumbled upon” his first ever episode of ‘Love Island’ .

Last year, for example, he hit a nerve with some people when he gave eliminated Islander Jonny Mitchell a Maths test during a live interview, and recently irked past contestant Camilla Thurlow when he said that only “thick people” take part in the show.

All this, despite having claimed never to have actually sat down and watched an episode - until Wednesday, that is, when he revealed on Twitter that he’d finally tuned in.

“Accidentally stumbled across Love Island,” he claimed. “My God, these cretins are even more stupid than I feared.”