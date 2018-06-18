If you thought our version of ‘Love Island’ was dramatic, it turns out it has nothing on the Australian incarnation.
The show has been making waves on both sides of the world after things kicked off in shocking fashion over the weekend when there was a physical altercation.
A huge brawl erupted in the villa (which is also based in Mallorca, like the UK show) between contestants Eden Dally and Grant Crapp, following the elimination of fellow Islanders Justin Lacko and Elias Chigros.
In scenes reminiscent of Big Brother 5′s infamous ‘Fight Night’, the pair had to be pulled apart after squaring up to one another.
Grant had stepped in to defend his girlfriend Tayla Damir after Eden rowed with her and Millie Fuller about the exit of Justin and Elias, and as you can see from the footage below, the incident was explosive.
The video has been shared all over the internet, with fans of the UK show calling for ITV2 to air the Aussie version too:
While there has been nothing on this scale on the British ‘Love Island’, it hasn’t been without its drama - we’re still living for the moment Rosie Williams confronted Adam Collard over his womanising ways.
Fans also raged when Eyal Booker dicked Alex George over as the pair both vied for the affections of Megan Barton-Hanson.
‘Love Island’ Germany was the first international edition of the show, making its debut in 2017, with the Aussie version beginning last month.
ITV has also announced it has been commissioned in three more countries, with versions in Denmark, Finland and Norway all set to launch this year.
‘Love Island’ continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2.
For all of the best ‘Love Island’ content, memes and chat, join our dedicated Facebook group.