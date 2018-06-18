If you thought our version of ‘Love Island’ was dramatic, it turns out it has nothing on the Australian incarnation.

The show has been making waves on both sides of the world after things kicked off in shocking fashion over the weekend when there was a physical altercation.

A huge brawl erupted in the villa (which is also based in Mallorca, like the UK show) between contestants Eden Dally and Grant Crapp, following the elimination of fellow Islanders Justin Lacko and Elias Chigros.