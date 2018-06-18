Love Island’s Hayley Hughes Defends Herself After Brexit Criticism

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay Hayley Hughes appeared on 'Lorraine'

After she was informed she might have been on to something as European Union chief Michel Barnier’s aide Stefaan de Rynck recently claimed that Brexit could impact trees in terms of trade deals, she replied: “I don’t really understand, if you want me to be honest. “I really don’t think many 21-year-olds know about Brexit. “But, obviously, because I’ve been the one to open my mouth and not just sit back, it’s me that has been judged.”

Unbeknownst to Hayley, concerns over Brexit's affect on trees made front-page news after she raised the topic on #LoveIsland! @danwootton explained why she was right to worry on this morning's #Lorraine...🌳🌳🌳 pic.twitter.com/4V2IsWhL9O — Lorraine (@lorraine) June 18, 2018

***Brexit Sorted***



I had a look at Love Island & just had to take a video of this...😂😁😃😅 pic.twitter.com/fuyz3nb6sm — Niall Keenan (@NiallKeenan5) June 9, 2018

During the interview, Hayley also addressed a similar facepalm-inducing moment on ‘Love Island’ after she admitted she didn’t know what an earlobe was when tasked with licking Adam Collard’s during a game of truth or dare. She said: “What it was, in the moment, we were all playing the game and having a laugh, but I didn’t know if it was inside the ear at the time, or the earlobe. “So I’ve learned something.” Hayley left the villa on Friday after she and Charlie Frederick were the first couple to be dumped from the Island, following the solo departure of Kendall Rae-Knight the previous week. ‘Love Island’ continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2, while ‘Lorraine’ airs weekdays at 8.30am on ITV. For all of the best ‘Love Island’ content, memes and chat, join our dedicated Facebook group.