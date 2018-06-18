Love Island’s Hayley Hughes Defends Herself After Brexit Criticism

‘Love Island’ contestant Hayley Hughes has defended herself after being criticised for not knowing what Brexit was.
The 21-year-old model, who was kicked off the ITV2 reality series last week, made headlines when she asked her fellow Islanders if leaving the EU would mean the UK had fewer trees.
Hayley stood by her comments during an appearance on ‘Lorraine’ on Monday, claiming she believes not many people her age really understand Brexit either.
After she was informed she might have been on to something as European Union chief Michel Barnier’s aide Stefaan de Rynck recently claimed that Brexit could impact trees in terms of trade deals, she replied: “I don’t really understand, if you want me to be honest.
“I really don’t think many 21-year-olds know about Brexit.
“But, obviously, because I’ve been the one to open my mouth and not just sit back, it’s me that has been judged.”
During the interview, Hayley also addressed a similar facepalm-inducing moment on ‘Love Island’ after she admitted she didn’t know what an earlobe was when tasked with licking Adam Collard’s during a game of truth or dare.
She said: “What it was, in the moment, we were all playing the game and having a laugh, but I didn’t know if it was inside the ear at the time, or the earlobe.
“So I’ve learned something.”
Hayley left the villa on Friday after she and Charlie Frederick were the first couple to be dumped from the Island, following the solo departure of Kendall Rae-Knight the previous week.
‘Love Island’ continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2, while ‘Lorraine’ airs weekdays at 8.30am on ITV.
