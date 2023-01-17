Love Island launch shows are always a somewhat bumpy affair, as viewers scope out the new batch of contestants – and, more importantly, they scope one another out for the first time.
But there was one aspect of Monday night’s launch that devotees of the ITV2 reality show were pretty much unanimous about.
The episode saw Maya Jama making her debut as host, after taking over from Laura Whitmore, who parted ways with the show after three seasons last year.
Maya made her slow-motion arrival in the new South African villa at the beginning of the episode, as the Islanders paired up, and also paid them a surprise second visit later on with some Bombshell news.
And it didn’t take long for fans of the show to decide that the Glow Up presenter was 100% their type on paper.
Many showed Maya their support over on Twitter, where they heaped praise on her hosting skills, her personal style and – naturally – her slow-motion walking…
Before her debut episode aired, Maya told ITV of her new role: “It feels amazing, it’s really, really exciting. It’s been a weird feeling because you find out and then it’s the wait and the build up.
“I just can’t wait for it to start. I’m counting down the seconds and the days to get to South Africa.”
Monday’s episode saw the initial 10 contestants pairing up and settling into the villa – before the arrival of Bombshell contestant Tom Clare, who was chosen by the public to join the show.
Love Island continues on Tuesday night at 9pm on ITV2.