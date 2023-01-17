Maya Jama entering the Love Island villa ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island launch shows are always a somewhat bumpy affair, as viewers scope out the new batch of contestants – and, more importantly, they scope one another out for the first time.

But there was one aspect of Monday night’s launch that devotees of the ITV2 reality show were pretty much unanimous about.

Advertisement

Maya made her slow-motion arrival in the new South African villa at the beginning of the episode, as the Islanders paired up, and also paid them a surprise second visit later on with some Bombshell news.

Advertisement

And it didn’t take long for fans of the show to decide that the Glow Up presenter was 100% their type on paper.

Many showed Maya their support over on Twitter, where they heaped praise on her hosting skills, her personal style and – naturally – her slow-motion walking…

Maya Jama was MADE for this gig! She’s got exactly the right vibes. Relaxed and bubbly. #LoveIsland — mandgoggs (@mandgoggs) January 17, 2023

Maya jama is doing amazing.



Not overdoing it, not standing out too much but fire & confident hosting



Shes in her element — shy 🐝 (@_kindashi) January 16, 2023

Advertisement

Maya Jama is born for this role I’m convinced #LoveIsland — 𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂 ✟𝙀𝘿 🇳🇬⭐️⭐️ (@kxng_edz) January 16, 2023

Maya Jama doing a great job so far honestly! Perfect for this sort of role, she looks phenomenal and the walks weren't cringey! #TALKSWITHASH #LoveIsland — ASHLEIGH LOUISE (@axhleighlouise) January 16, 2023

Maya Jama as the host of love island is just amazing to me #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HDjoyfY86w — Mari (@coochiedestroyd) January 16, 2023

Advertisement

So basically we are all in agreement Maya Jama has won this Love Island series … 🙂



pic.twitter.com/f9r7vl00XG — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) January 16, 2023

maya jama’s slow-mo walk is IMMACULATE caroline would be so proud it’s giving main tv presenter girl #loveisland — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) January 16, 2023

Maya Jama is the bombshell. Give her the 50k and done. #loveisland — black girls book club (@bg_bookclub) January 16, 2023

Advertisement

Maya Jama is a breath of fresh air , she’s done amazing #LoveIsland — Ioana Ioana (@BabyM07) January 16, 2023

Before her debut episode aired, Maya told ITV of her new role: “It feels amazing, it’s really, really exciting. It’s been a weird feeling because you find out and then it’s the wait and the build up.

“I just can’t wait for it to start. I’m counting down the seconds and the days to get to South Africa.”

Monday’s episode saw the initial 10 contestants pairing up and settling into the villa – before the arrival of Bombshell contestant Tom Clare, who was chosen by the public to join the show.