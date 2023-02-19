EntertainmentFashion awards season red carpet

Baftas Red Carpet: All The Looks From The 2023 British Academy Film Awards

The stars were out in force and in their finest for this year's film bash.
Awards season is officially in full swing, and following the glittering spectacle of this year’s Grammys and Golden Globes across the pond, it was the turn of us Brits to roll out the red carpet on Sunday for the biggest night in the British film industry’s calendar - the 2023 British Academy Film Awards.

London’s Royal Festival Hall played host to some of the biggest names from the big screen and beyond, including this year’s Baftas host Ricard E Grant and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Angela Bassett, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Eddie Redmayne, Emma Thompson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and Paul Mescal were among the A-listers in attendance.

But before getting comfy in their seats to find out who was taking home one of those highly coveted Bafta statuettes, the stars showed off their finest on the red carpet.

Take a look at at the A-listers arriving on the red carpet below...

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond
Alison Hammond
John Phillips/BAFTA via Getty Images

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett
Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh
Dominic Lipinski via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo
David M. Benett via Getty Images

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler
Danielle Deadwyler
John Phillips/BAFTA via Getty Images

Austin Butler

Austin Butler
Austin Butler
John Phillips/BAFTA via Getty Images

Naomi Ackie

Naomi Ackie
Naomi Ackie
Dominic Lipinski via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal
Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images

Anna Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy
Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Lily James

Lily James
Lily James
Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell
Joe Maher/BAFTA via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis
Joe Maher/BAFTA via Getty Images

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas
John Phillips/BAFTA via Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith
Joe Maher/BAFTA via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh
Dominic Lipinski via Getty Images

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
Dominic Lipinski via Getty Images

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch
Lashana Lynch
Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images

Daryl McCormack

Daryl McCormack
Daryl McCormack
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Viola Davis

Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Richard E Grant

Richard E. Grant
Richard E. Grant
David M. Benett via Getty Images

Emma Mackey

Emma Mackey
Emma Mackey
David M. Benett via Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith
Joe Maher/BAFTA via Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne
Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images

Sheila Atim

Sheila Atim
Sheila Atim
Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie
John Phillips/BAFTA via Getty Images

Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy
Bill Nighy
ISABEL INFANTES via Getty Images

Vick Hope

Vick Hope
Vick Hope
David M. Benett via Getty Images

Munroe Bergdorf

Munroe Bergdorf
Munroe Bergdorf
Dominic Lipinski via Getty Images

Dylan Llewellyn

Dylan Llewellyn
Dylan Llewellyn
Joe Maher/BAFTA via Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan
David M. Benett via Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan
Ke Huy Quan
Joe Maher/BAFTA via Getty Images

Vera Wang

Vera Wang
Vera Wang
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Tom Greenan

Tom Greenan
Tom Greenan
Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images

Watch the 2023 British Academy Film Awards on BBC1 and iPlayer at 7pm.

