Awards season is officially in full swing, and following the glittering spectacle of this year’s Grammys and Golden Globes across the pond, it was the turn of us Brits to roll out the red carpet on Sunday for the biggest night in the British film industry’s calendar - the 2023 British Academy Film Awards.

London’s Royal Festival Hall played host to some of the biggest names from the big screen and beyond, including this year’s Baftas host Ricard E Grant and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at the BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/ytBMFZtDAD — India McTaggart (@indiamctaggart) February 19, 2023

But before getting comfy in their seats to find out who was taking home one of those highly coveted Bafta statuettes, the stars showed off their finest on the red carpet.

Take a look at at the A-listers arriving on the red carpet below...

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond John Phillips/BAFTA via Getty Images

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh Dominic Lipinski via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo David M. Benett via Getty Images

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler John Phillips/BAFTA via Getty Images

Austin Butler

Austin Butler John Phillips/BAFTA via Getty Images

Naomi Ackie

Naomi Ackie Dominic Lipinski via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images

Anna Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Lily James

Lily James Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell Joe Maher/BAFTA via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis Joe Maher/BAFTA via Getty Images

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas John Phillips/BAFTA via Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith Joe Maher/BAFTA via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh Dominic Lipinski via Getty Images

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore Dominic Lipinski via Getty Images

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images

Daryl McCormack

Daryl McCormack Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Viola Davis

Viola Davis Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Richard E Grant

Richard E. Grant David M. Benett via Getty Images

Emma Mackey

Emma Mackey David M. Benett via Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images

Sheila Atim

Sheila Atim Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie John Phillips/BAFTA via Getty Images

Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy ISABEL INFANTES via Getty Images

Vick Hope

Vick Hope David M. Benett via Getty Images

Munroe Bergdorf

Munroe Bergdorf Dominic Lipinski via Getty Images

Dylan Llewellyn

Dylan Llewellyn Joe Maher/BAFTA via Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan David M. Benett via Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan Joe Maher/BAFTA via Getty Images

Vera Wang

Vera Wang Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Tom Greenan

Tom Greenan Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images