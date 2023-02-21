Baftas Bosses Respond To Criticism Over Bernard Cribbins' Absence From In Memoriam Tributes

Bernard Cribbins in 2009 Jo Hale via Getty Images

Organisers behind this year’s Baftas have responded to criticism over the absence of actor Bernard Cribbins in the “In Memoriam” tributes section.

During Sunday night’s ceremony, the Baftas took a moment to recognise those from the world of cinema who had died in the past year.

However, after the broadcast, some fans pointed out that Bernard had not been included.

While Bernard is perhaps best known for his work on TV shows like Fawlty Towers, Doctor Who, The Wombles and Coronation Street, his big-screen credits included Casino Royale, The Railway Children and various Carry On films.

Responding to Bernard’s absence in a tweet posted after the ceremony, the Baftas said: “With limited time in our broadcast it isn’t possible to honour all those who have sadly passed away.”

Pointing out that Bernard had been included in a more extended tributes section of their website, they’ve also now confirmed to Metro that the actor “will be included in our upcoming Television Awards broadcast”, which airs later in the year.

Bernard died in July 2022 at the age of 93.

In a statement announcing Bernard’s death, his agent said: “Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”

Bernard’s acting career spanned almost 70 years, and in 2011, he was appointed an OBE in the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Birthday Honours list, for his services to drama.

In 2009, he also won a Special Award at Bafta’s Children’s Awards, for his contribution to children’s TV over the years.