Baftas 2023: All The Winners Were White And Yes, People Noticed

All the stars came out last night for this year’s Baftas.
2023 nominees included actors and actresses like Michelle Yeoh, Paul Mescal, Angela Bassett, Emma Thompson, Viola Davis, Eddie Redmayne, Carey Mulligan and Daryl McCormack.
However, despite this list including a wide range of talented actors, viewers noticed a pattern amongst the winners yesterday – the majority of them were white.
Yes, the world of film and tv is still not as diverse is at it should be. Films like Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Woman King highlight not only the talent of people of colour but that films with a majority ethnic cast can sell out in the box office. So why were they snubbed?
Viewers were not happy and this is what they had to say about it on Twitter.
Not much has changed since #oscarssowhite
What is the point of nominating actors of colour if they don’t stand a chance of winning?
It’s a slap in the face to actors of colour
Of course we cannot take away from talented white artists and actors but time and time again people of colour are shown that they have to work two or three times harder than their white peers to be recognised.
Here’s hoping the awards shows learn from hashtags like #oscarssowhite and #britssowhite and do better next year.