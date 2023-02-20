Baftas 2023: All The Winners Were White And Yes, People Noticed

Henry Nicholls via Reuters Cate Blanchett poses with her award for Best Leading Actress for 'Tar' during the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

All the stars came out last night for this year’s Baftas.

However, despite this list including a wide range of talented actors, viewers noticed a pattern amongst the winners yesterday – the majority of them were white.

Advertisement

Yes, the world of film and tv is still not as diverse is at it should be. Films like Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Woman King highlight not only the talent of people of colour but that films with a majority ethnic cast can sell out in the box office. So why were they snubbed?

Viewers were not happy and this is what they had to say about it on Twitter.

Not much has changed since #oscarssowhite

lmao we’re going from oscars so white 7 years ago to baftas so white today — bubs (@timmysmedicine) February 19, 2023

Sooo not a single person of colour nominated for BAFTA this year won. Wow, soo much change since 2020. They really said BAFTAs so white 2.0 — Daniella Faakor Damptey (@DaniellaDampte1) February 19, 2023

This is from 2020. In a year when Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Viola Davis deliver historic and exceptional performances, the BAFTAs awarded almost completely (maybe completely?) white actors only. SIDE EYE. https://t.co/fNOFx1qHBs — adrienn.e (@barelytolerabIe) February 20, 2023

Advertisement

What is the point of nominating actors of colour if they don’t stand a chance of winning?

#BAFTAs might of tried to ensure nominees are diverse but if they haven't got a shot of winning what's the point? Of course the film with an all white male cast wins best film and half the awards... — 𝕤𝕦𝕤𝕒𝕟 🏳️🌈 ✿ (@alonsysusan) February 19, 2023

baftas nominating sm ppl of colour and preaching about diversity just to give awards to the white as bread actors #BAFTAs — awais (scream vi era) (@sl6shers) February 19, 2023

I was disappointed with the BAFTAs tonight. Nominating 10 POC but all 4 winners were white? 🙄 Hope it doesn’t repeat at the Oscars. Nominating isn’t enough. — Sam (@smallstepforsam) February 19, 2023

Disgusted at the #BAFTAS tonight. They are gesturing with nominees, performances and presenters, just so they can self-congratulate the great white wave of "winners". Truly vile - worse than obvious racism. — Clare (@Lifemapper9) February 19, 2023

the poc talent in the categories and yet all we have seen is white people but it’s british awards so are we surprised! #baftas pic.twitter.com/Yi82K0VCJZ — shan (@wndasvision) February 19, 2023

Advertisement

#BAFTAs might of tried to ensure nominees are diverse but if they haven't got a shot of winning what's the point? Of course the film with an all white male cast wins best film and half the awards... — 𝕤𝕦𝕤𝕒𝕟 🏳️🌈 ✿ (@alonsysusan) February 19, 2023

It’s a slap in the face to actors of colour

The BAFTAs weren’t ashamed to put on an awards show knowing all the winners were white? — do it look like i got left off bad and boujee? (@SimplyAYT_) February 20, 2023

this award season has not been very fun like first the viola and danielle snubs in best actress and now baftas so white. lord give me strength. — erika (@eternalsariana) February 19, 2023

Even with diverse options, the BAFTAs still managed to give every major award to a white person. Flavorless. Bland. Predictable. 🥱 — skillwithaquill🖊 (@skillwithaquill) February 20, 2023

49 people took home #EEBAFTAs tonight.



47 of them were white.



2 of them were Latinx.



0 of them were Black.



0 of them were Asian.



0 of them were Indigenous.



Fascist island strikes again! #BAFTAs2023 #BAFTAs — Padaí Ó Maolchalann (@screenonscreen) February 19, 2023

Advertisement

Of course we cannot take away from talented white artists and actors but time and time again people of colour are shown that they have to work two or three times harder than their white peers to be recognised.