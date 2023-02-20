Baftas Bosses Confirm Wrong Winner Was Initially Announced For Best Supporting Actress Award

Troy Kotsur on stage with Kerry Condon during Sunday's Baftas Stuart Wilson/BAFTA via Getty Images

Baftas organisers have confirmed there was a slight snafu during this year’s ceremony, which saw the wrong winner initially being announced for one of the night’s top awards.

On Sunday night, Coda actor Troy Kotsur – who last year won the Bafta for Best Supporting Actor – took to the stage to reveal the winner in the Best Supporting Actress category.

However, while the award went to Kerry Condon for her performance in The Banshees Of Inisherin, Bafta has confirmed to Deadline that Carey Mulligan was mistakenly announced at first, due to a mistake on the part of Troy’s sign language interpreter.

Although Troy signed Kerry’s name, his interpreter erroneously said Carey’s instead.

Both Troy and his interpreter apparently “moved quickly to correct the error”, with Kerry going on to deliver her acceptance speech without incident.

Kerry Condon celebrating her win at the 2023 Baftas Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

According to the Independent, host Richard E Grant joked after the mishap: “A defibrillator needed for Carey Mulligan.”

The Baftas mostly air on BBC One on a delay, with producers making the decision not to include the incident in Sunday’s broadcast.

Carey had been nominated for her performance as journalist Megan Twohey in the drama She Said.

Carey Mulligan at the 2023 Baftas Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front was the big winner at the 2023 Baftas, picking up seven of the 14 awards it was nominated for, including Best Film and Best Director for Edward Berger.

Meanwhile, Kerry, her co-star Barry Keoghan, Elvis’ Austin Butler and Tár’s Cate Blanchett picked up the night’s four acting prizes – sparking some controversy online as all four of the recipients are white.