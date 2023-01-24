Jamie Lee Curtis' Priceless Reaction To Her First Oscar Nomination Is A Thing Of Pure Joy

Jamie Lee Curtis at the Golden Globes earlier this month Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

The Halloween star has received her first ever Oscar nomination for her performance in the multiverse epic Everything Everywhere All At Once, and marked the occasion with a series of candid Instagram posts.

Alongside a snap of her shocked expression, Jamie joked: “THIS IS WHAT SURPRISE LOOKS LIKE!”

She then told her followers that film producer Deborah Oppenheimer had texted her at 5.15am, saying she was outside if the Freaky Friday actor “wanted company” watching the Oscar announcements.

“There she was in the pitch black, freezing, cold in a parka,” Jamie explained. “She came in and sat with me as I had sat with her the day she was heading toward the Oscar ceremony, the year she won.

“We held hands. I didn’t even realise she took pictures. The first is the moment of hearing my name, and then the thrill of my friend, Stephanie [Hsu]’s name, and the rest of the nominations and then the best thing of all, a loving embrace for my husband.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once is this year’s most-nominated film at the Oscars, with a total of 11 nods, including recognition for cast members Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu.