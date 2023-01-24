Everything Everywhere All At Once, Banshees Of Inisherin and Elvis are all predicted to score nominations at the 2023 Oscars Warner Bros/Searchlight Pictures Moviestore/Shutterstock

With the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards already behind us, it’s time to start getting ready for the biggest night in the awards season calendar – the Oscars.

But before this year’s Academy Award winners can be announced, there’s the small matter of the nominees, which were revealed on Tuesday afternoon.

As for the best supporting players of the past 12 months, stars including Angela Bassett, Barry Keoghan, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis should all be clearing a space in their diary for the night of Sunday 12 March, when this year’s Oscars will be taking place.

Here’s the list of this year’s nominees...

Best Picture

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Banshees Of Insiherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle Of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana De Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Actor

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Qwan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Director

Martin McDonagh

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Steven Spielberg

Todd Field

Ruben Östlund

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle Of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet On The Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany)

Argentina (1985)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicles And A Handful Of Truths

Elvis

Empire Of Light

Tár

Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Song

Applause (Tell It Like A Woman)

Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu (RRR)

This Is A Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Original Score

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Best Editing

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinnochio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Best

Turning Red

Best Live-Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year Of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Fire Of Love

A House Made Of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect