With the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards already behind us, it’s time to start getting ready for the biggest night in the awards season calendar – the Oscars.
But before this year’s Academy Award winners can be announced, there’s the small matter of the nominees, which were revealed on Tuesday afternoon.
Multiverse epic Everything Everywhere All At Once is leading the way with a total of 11 nominations, while films like The Banshees Of Inisherin, Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale are also up for multiple awards.
When it comes to the individual acting nominations, a number of HuffPost faves including Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell and Paul Mescal are in the running for the leading categories.
As for the best supporting players of the past 12 months, stars including Angela Bassett, Barry Keoghan, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis should all be clearing a space in their diary for the night of Sunday 12 March, when this year’s Oscars will be taking place.
Here’s the list of this year’s nominees...
Best Picture
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Banshees Of Insiherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle Of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana De Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Best Actor
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Qwan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Best Director
Martin McDonagh
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Steven Spielberg
Todd Field
Ruben Östlund
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle Of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet On The Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany)
Argentina (1985)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Cinematography
All Quiet On The Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicles And A Handful Of Truths
Elvis
Empire Of Light
Tár
Best Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Babylon
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Production Design
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Sound
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Song
Applause (Tell It Like A Woman)
Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu (RRR)
This Is A Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Best Original Score
All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Best Editing
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinnochio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Best
Turning Red
Best Live-Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year Of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Fire Of Love
A House Made Of Splinters
Navalny
Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure A Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At The Gate