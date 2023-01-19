Women Talking Director Sarah Polley Has The Funniest Response To Baftas 'Snub'

Sarah Polley Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Filmmaker Sarah Polley, who directed the drama Women Talking, has spoken out after the film received no nominations at this year’s Baftas.

The critically-acclaimed film is set in a Mennonite colony, which a group of women are debating leaving after a number of them are sexually assaulted by men from the community.

When one fan of the film tweeted that their heart was “truly broken for Women Talking”, Sarah was quick to share her witty response.

“I appreciate that but to give context to the snub – I did eat an astonishing (and greedy) number of scones and sandwiches at the Bafta tea party,” she joked. “My plate was piled so high.

“I got some warning looks. I didn’t heed them. But it was worth every delicious morsel. No regrets.”

I appreciate that but to give context to the snub - I did eat an astonishing (and greedy) number of scones and sandwiches at the BAFTA tea party. My plate was piled so high. I got some warning looks. I didn't heed them. But it was worth every delicious morsel. No regrets. https://t.co/WuTFN9hqO9 — @realSarahPolley (she/her) (@realsarahpolley) January 19, 2023

GINA!!!!!! So happy for you @GPBmadeit !!! May this deserved recognition continue. This nomination for you was all I needed today to be happy. #BAFTA2023 — @realSarahPolley (she/her) (@realsarahpolley) January 19, 2023

Prior to this, Sarah shared her congratulations with fellow filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood, who received a Best Director nod for her work on The Woman King.

While Women Talking may be absent from the list of Bafta nominees, it has fared well at awards season, with two nominations at the Golden Globes and a win at the Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Netflix’s German anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front is the leading film at this year’s Baftas, with a total of 14 nominations, while Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees Of Inisherin each received 10.

The 2023 Baftas will take place on Sunday 19 February, with actor Richard E Grant on presenting duties for the first time.