Tom Hanks Names The One ‘Incredibly Important’ Film Of His That He Feels Is Overlooked

With so many classic film roles to his name, it’s a tall order naming Tom Hanks’ greatest ever film.

The Hollywood star won two Academy Awards back-to-back in 1994 and 1995 – for Forrest Gump and Philadelphia, respectively – and has starred in some of the most popular and enduring films of recent times including Saving Private Ryan, Toy Story, Cast Away, Sleepless In Seattle and Elvis.

However, there’s one particular movie that the Oscar winner doesn’t feel gets enough recognition.

Speaking on the ReelBlend podcast, the 66-year-old actor shared that he thinks 2002′s Road To Perdition is too often overlooked.

”For one reason or another, no one references Road to Perdition, and that was an incredibly important movie for me to go through,” he explained.

“It was shot by Conrad Hall, and you have me in it, ‘Don Moustache’ with a hat on it, but you also have two guys who turned out to be two of the biggest motion picture presences in the history of the industry with Jude Law and [Daniel] Craig,” he continued, before adding: “And I killed both of them…”

The Sam Mendes-directed American crime flick follows Tom as mob enforcer Michael Sullivan, whose son witnesses a murder that sets his father on a path of redemption.

“People always say, ’What movies will they be talking about years from now?” Tom added.

“As a guy who watches Turner Classic Movies a lot, the more obscure and unknown a movie from 1940s or 1950s the better, because I have no preconceived notions about it; I don’t know anything about it.

“When you watch those movies and it’s crackerjack and it’s incredibly moving, all I can think of is, ‘I’m so glad this movie lasts forever, so I got a chance to revisit it now.’ That might be the case with Road to Perdition.”