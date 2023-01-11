Jamie Lee Curtis' Reaction To Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes Win Totally Summed Up The Moment

Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh at the 2023 Golden Globes NBC

Jamie Lee Curtis had a big reaction to co-star Michelle Yeoh’s win at this year’s Golden Globes that summed up the feelings of pretty much everyone watching.

The two actors share the screen in the epic comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All At Once, which earned Michelle her first Golden Globe nomination in the category of Best Actress In A Comedy Or Musical.

Advertisement

During Tuesday night’s ceremony, the Tomorrow Never Dies star was announced as the recipient of the award, prompting a big reaction from her co-star.

And the moment did not go unnoticed over on Twitter, with many saying they were celebrating Michelle’s win in much the same way as Jamie...

A picture is worth a thousand words. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hfkCpvrQsE — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) January 11, 2023

LIKE SHE'S ALL OF US HERE — cola (@evclynwang) January 11, 2023

Advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis is all of us. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CPZyBeSgsT — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) January 11, 2023

jamie lee curtis and i had the exact same reaction to michelle yeoh’s win except JLC got to hug her right after — character actress georgie rae (@georgie_rae_) January 11, 2023

Fucking Love Jamie Lee Curtis’ reaction here.



Everyone should be more like Jamie!pic.twitter.com/BBa9gPdOFA — The Wicker Sam ❤️🔥 (@TheWickerSam) January 11, 2023

They ain’t sausage finger wives for nothing 💜 https://t.co/aaIH4beyUe — mars, not short for mare (@smarscasm) January 11, 2023

Advertisement

Best reaction photo I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/446n3SnFsI — Katie Blanket (@cateblanchyes) January 11, 2023

After the event, the Halloween Ends star shared a picture of her reaction on Instagram, commenting: “Once a cheerleader. ALWAYS a cheerleader. My Bae won a Golden Globe. Her first nomination and win.”

On the red carpet before the Golden Globes, Jamie told Variety about how Michelle’s involvement in Everything Everywhere All At Once was a deciding factor in her signing up.

“My agent said to me, ‘you know, it’s pretty out there’, and I was like, ‘yeah, but Michelle Yeoh is going to be in the movie, right?’. And he said ‘yes’, and I said, ‘yeah, I’ll do it’,’ she recalled.

Advertisement

“The movie itself was less important to me, it was important that I understood who Deirdre [her character] was and I understood who Evelyn [Michelle’s character] was, and their relationship and their love story.”

#GoldenGlobe nominee Jamie Lee Curtis says she agreed to do #EverythingEverywhereAllatOnce because Michelle Yeoh was in it. "It was important that I understood who Deirdre was, and I understood who Evelyn was and their relationship and their love story." https://t.co/ywZXlvQL4G pic.twitter.com/2y7LE8eEg5 — Variety (@Variety) January 10, 2023

Jamie was also nominated for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once in the Best Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture category.

However, this award went to Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the night.