After last year’s more subdued ceremony, which came as the Golden Globes were shrouded in numerous controversies, the awards show returned to US screens on Tuesday night, recognising the past year’s biggest films and TV shows.

When it came to film, Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical offering about his teenage years was the most-awarded, picking up a total of three awards.

Just behind on two wins were the epic comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All At Once, which picked up two Golden Globes for cast members Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, and The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Meanwhile, in the TV category, the US comedy Abbott Elementary led the way with two wins, while The White Lotus followed on two.

Check out all of this year’s winners below…

Best Film – Drama

The Fabelmans

Best Actress In A Drama

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Best Actor In A Drama

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Best Film – Comedy Or Musical

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Best Actor In A Comedy Or Musical

Colin Farrell (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Best Actress In A Comedy Or Musical

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Supporting Actress In A Film

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Best Supporting Actor In A Film

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Director

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best Screenplay

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Best Score

Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)

Best Original Song

Naatu Naatu (RRR)

Best Animated Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Non-English Language Film

Argentina (Argentina)

Best TV Series – Drama

House Of The Dragon

Best Actor In A TV Drama

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Best Actress In A TV Drama

(Zendaya – Euphoria)

Best TV Series – Comedy Or Musical

Abbott Elementary

Best Actress In A TV Comedy Or Musical

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Best Actor In A TV Comedy Or Musical

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie

The White Lotus

Best Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie

Evan Peters (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Best Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Supporting Actress In A TV Drama/Musical-Comedy

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Best Supporting Actor In A TV Drama/Musical-Comedy

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie