The Fablemans, Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus and Everything Everywhere All At Once were among the big winners at this year’s Golden Globes.
After last year’s more subdued ceremony, which came as the Golden Globes were shrouded in numerous controversies, the awards show returned to US screens on Tuesday night, recognising the past year’s biggest films and TV shows.
When it came to film, Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical offering about his teenage years was the most-awarded, picking up a total of three awards.
Just behind on two wins were the epic comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All At Once, which picked up two Golden Globes for cast members Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, and The Banshees Of Inisherin.
Meanwhile, in the TV category, the US comedy Abbott Elementary led the way with two wins, while The White Lotus followed on two.
Other wins included Austin Butler for his performance as Elvis Presley, Angela Bassett for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Evan Peters for Netflix’s divisive miniseries Dahmer.
Check out all of this year’s winners below…
Best Film – Drama
The Fabelmans
Best Actress In A Drama
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Best Actor In A Drama
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Best Film – Comedy Or Musical
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Best Actor In A Comedy Or Musical
Colin Farrell (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Best Actress In A Comedy Or Musical
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Best Supporting Actress In A Film
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Best Supporting Actor In A Film
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Best Director
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Best Screenplay
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Best Score
Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)
Best Original Song
Naatu Naatu (RRR)
Best Animated Film
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Non-English Language Film
Argentina (Argentina)
Best TV Series – Drama
House Of The Dragon
Best Actor In A TV Drama
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Best Actress In A TV Drama
(Zendaya – Euphoria)
Best TV Series – Comedy Or Musical
Abbott Elementary
Best Actress In A TV Comedy Or Musical
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Best Actor In A TV Comedy Or Musical
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie
The White Lotus
Best Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie
Evan Peters (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Best Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Best Supporting Actress In A TV Drama/Musical-Comedy
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Best Supporting Actor In A TV Drama/Musical-Comedy
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)