Rihanna was a first-time Golden Globe nominee for her song Lift Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Rihanna didn’t emerge from Tuesday night’s Golden Globes a winner, but her presence seemed to shine bright like a diamond throughout the ceremony nonetheless.

The first-time nominee – for her song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – looked stunning in a black ballgown by Schiaparelli Couture.

Advertisement

She and longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky opted for a low-key entrance, skipping the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, altogether.

Still, the pop queen ― who welcomed her first child, a son, last year ― was easily one of the Golden Globes’ most buzzed-about attendees.

She earned playful shoutouts from the evening’s host, Jerrod Carmichael, along with presenters Niecy Nash and Billy Porter.

The pop queen looked stunning in a black ballgown by Schiaparelli. Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Advertisement

“I’m going to say something very controversial. I will actually get in trouble for this: Rihanna, you take all the time you want on that album, girl,” joked Jerrod. “Don’t let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!”

Both Niecy Nash and Billy Porter sang Rihanna’s praises, too.

“Rihanna, I love you, and I dressed up as you for Halloween,” Niecy said before presenting an award to Abbott Elementary actor’s Quinta Brunson. “Had to take my moment.”

Later in the show, Billy quipped: “If I believed in Halloween, I would have dressed up as Rihanna as well.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna – who welcomed their first child last year – at the Golden Globes Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Rihanna’s Golden Globes appearance comes just weeks ahead of her hotly anticipated Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the NFL teased that performance with a short video on Instagram showing the singer in a football-themed hoodie from her new Savage X Fenty collection.

“5 weeks from today,” the post’s caption read.

As the host hinted at the Golden Globes, many fans and media outlets are speculating that Rihanna’s halftime show will be a precursor for new music.

She hasn’t released a full-length studio album since 2016′s Anti, which featured the tracks Work, Kiss It Better and Love On The Brain.

However, Rihanna, herself has shrugged off those rumours.

“That’s not true. Super Bowl is one thing,” she told The Associated Press in November. “New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?”

Angela Bassett (left) with Rihanna at the Golden Globes on Tuesday. Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Advertisement