Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Jenna Ortega, Seth Rogen and Margot Robbie at the 2023 Golden Globes Daniele Venturelli/Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer/Frazer Harrison/Jon Kopaloff/Kevin Mazur

After last year’s pared-back awards, the Golden Globes returned to US screens on Tuesday night, with a host of A-list talent walking the red carpet on their way into the event.

Well, we say “red carpet”. It was actually more of a grey-ish brown type of carpet. But the point still stands.

Some of the biggest fashion moments of the night were from Angela Bassett, who won a Golden Globe for her performance in the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever, Best Actress nominee Viola Davis and Margot Robbie.

Viola Davis, Quinta Brunson, Dolly De Leon, Lily James and Selena Gomez were among the nominees and winners Amy Sussman/Frazer Harrison/Getty

And, as ever, we were happy to see male guests stepping outside the box when it comes to their red carpet fashion.

A selection of the best-dressed men at this year's Golden Globes Jon Kopaloff, Amy Sussman, Daniele Venturelli, Kevin Mazur, Getty

That being said, Best Actor In A Drama recipient Austin Butler kept it traditional with his black tuxedo, but still turned heads as he posed for photographers.

Check out all the red carpet fashion you need to see from this year’s Golden Globes in the gallery below, beginning with the always-fabulous Jennifer Coolidge, who took home an award for her iconic performance in The White Lotus…

