Evan Peters was initially supposed to appear in the latest season of The White Lotus, producer David Bernad has revealed.

Speaking to Deadline, David shared that the Dahmer actor was initially cast as Ethan Spiller, the husband of Harper, played by Aubrey Plaza.

He explained that Ethan was “the last part we cast in the season” recalling: “Originally it was supposed to be Evan Peters, but for whatever reason – scheduling or timing – it didn’t work out.”

When Evan dropped out of the project, the producers found themselves “really trying to figure out how to cast that part so it didn’t feel like familiar casting”.

After initially looking for Italian actors to play Ethan, David said he was “jetlagged Googling at 4am” when he stumbled upon Will Sharpe in the BBC series Giri/Haji.

Will Sharpe and Theo James in the second season of The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

“I’d never seen him before and he was just incredibly talented. I looked at his other work and realised he was kind of a chameleon,” he recalled.

Following the huge success of The White Lotus third season, it’s been confirmed that a third run will air later in 2023, this time taking place in a completely different location.

Showrunner Mike White previously teased that he wanted to head to Asia this time around, and while more specific details are yet to be revealed, a famous friend of his may well have let the cat out of the bag during a recent interview.

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are available to watch in the UK on the streaming service Now.

