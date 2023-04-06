The White Lotus' Lukas Gage Eyes Iconic Role In TV Adaptation Of Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial

Lukas Gage Corey Nickols via Getty Images

Such was the actor’s obsession with the courtroom’s oft-camp high drama, he’s already eyeing up a role in a TV adaptation.

Advertisement

Lukas reckons he would bring something to the role of attorney Kristin VanOrman, who represented plaintiff Terry Sanderson, and went viral with her line of questioning, famously asking Gwyneth about her friendship with Taylor Swift and her shoes.

“Give me the opportunity to play this role,” Lukas told People.

“Of course, I’m not equipped to be a lawyer and be in this case, but God, I could bring that role to life. I would love to. Me and that blue suit.”

He continued: “Can you see it? A little wig on, a little makeup, and just the way that [she] and Gwen had a chemistry with each other, that whole case was beautiful to watch. I loved it, I wish it was longer.”

Kristin VanOrman during the case Law & Crime

Advertisement

Lukas also called on American Horror Story and Glee creator Ryan Murphy to adapt the courtroom drama into an actual show.

“Listen, Ryan Murphy, we got to make this series. We got to make this happen,” he said.

Terry Sanderson had accused the Oscar-winning actor and lifestyle mogul of crashing into him on the slopes of Utah’s upscale Deer Valley Resort in 2016.

He said the alleged hit-and-run left him seriously injured, and initially sought $3 million in damages (£2.43 million), which was later reduced to $300,000 (around £243,000).

Paltrow, for her part, said that Sanderson had actually skied into her.

The jury eventually sided with Paltrow, who had countersued Sanderson for only one dollar and the payment of her legal fees.

The trial served up countless viral moments over its eight days – not least Paltrow’s parting words to the plantiff after she won the case.