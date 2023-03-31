Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Ski Trial Lawsuit, Awarded One Dollar

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves the courthouse, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park City, Utah via Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow has won her US lawsuit against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski crash.

Jurors found that the Oscar-winning actor was not at fault for the collision, which left Mr Sanderson with several broken ribs and head injuries.

Paltrow had denied the claim, and accused Sanderson of crashing into her, resulting in her losing “half a day of skiing” with her family.

On Thursday jurors returned a verdict in favour of Paltrow after just over two hours of deliberation, apportioning “100%” of the blame for the accident to Mr Sanderson.

She was awarded compensatory damages of one dollar.

Paltrow and Sanderson, who both gave evidence during the trial, were present in court for the verdict.

The actor did not appear to react as the verdict was returned, though let out a deep breath.

As she exited the courtroom she touched Sanderson on the shoulder and whispered something to him, though he did not react.

Sanderson told reporters outside court following the verdict that the actor had said “I wish you well”, adding that it had been “very kind”.

“I said ‘thank you dear’,” he said.

She previously said she felt “very sorry” for his health decline following the incident, but maintained she had not been “at fault” and said she had been the “victim”.

Sanderson’s lawyers previously suggested the jury award him damages of more than three million dollars in the case.

Terry Sanderson testifies during the court on March 29, 2023 in Park City, Utah. Pool via Getty Images

During closing arguments earlier on Thursday the court heard that Paltrow faced a “ransom” for a “meritless claim” and that she had shown “courage” by attending court for the two-week trial.

During the trial the court heard evidence from a number of people, including Paltrow’s two children Apple and Moses Martin, who had been skiing with their mother on the day of the crash.

Writing about the trial on Instagram shortly after the verdict, the actor said: “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity.

“I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge (Kent) Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”