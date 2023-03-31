What Did Gwyneth Paltrow Say To Terry Sanderson After She Won Ski Trial?

Gwyneth approached Terry Sanderson and whispered something to him as she exited the courtroom in Utah AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool

After two weeks of courtroom drama, Gwyneth Paltrow has won her US lawsuit against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski crash in Utah.

Jurors found that the Oscar-winning actress was not at fault for the collision, which Sanderson claimed left him with several broken ribs and head injuries.

Advertisement

On Thursday jurors returned a verdict in favour of of the Oscar-winning star after just over two hours of deliberation, apportioning “100%” of the blame for the accident to Mr Sanderson.

After the verdicts were read out in court, Gwyneth was the first to leave the courtroom but not before she touched Sanderson on the shoulder and whispered something to him, though he did not react.

What did Gwyneth Paltrow say to Terry Sanderson?

Although inaudible on the live feed, Sanderson confirmed what the actor said to him as he addressed reporters outside the courtroom following his defeat.

Sanderson revealed she said “I wish you well”, adding that it had been “very kind”.

“I said ‘thank you dear’,” he said.

While exiting the courtroom after the verdict was revealed, Gwyneth Paltrow leaned in and briefly spoke to Terry Sanderson before continuing to leave. The AP reported that she told him, "I wish you well." https://t.co/6odVrlv0gR pic.twitter.com/XVHTV6wbDk — People (@people) March 31, 2023

Advertisement

Sanderson added that the verdict had been “very disappointing” and continued: “You get some assumed credibility in being a famous person.

“Who wants to take on a celebrity? Someone who learns lines and how to play someone else’s part.”

Has Gwyneth spoken out since the verdict was delivered?

Just hours after the verdict was delivered, Gwyneth shared her thoughts on her Instagram page.

Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” Gwyneth wrote in an Instagram post shared shortly after the verdict was delivered.

The Goop founder also said she was “pleased with the outcome” and appreciated “all of the hard work of Judge (Kent) Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

The live-streamed trial has had social media gripped, and spawned a thousand memes thanks to starstruck (and bumbling) lawyers, utterly bizarre lines of questioning, quotable soundbites, indecipherable doodlings, expensive outfits and lots of blinking.