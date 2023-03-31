Gwyneth Paltrow's First Words About Outcome Of Ski Trial Are So Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow and attorney Steve Owens react as the verdict is read in her civil trial over a collision with another skier. Pool via Getty Images

Instead of simply ‘separating’ from her ex-husband Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow and the Coldplay singer famously “consciously uncoupled”.

And after winning her high-profile US skiing collision lawsuit on Thursday, the Oscar winner’s response was just as delightfully wordy.

Advertisement

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” Gwyneth wrote in an Instagram post shared shortly after the verdict was delivered.

The Goop founder also said she was “pleased with the outcome” and appreciated “all of the hard work of Judge (Kent) Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson sued the actor over the crash at the Deer Valley ski resort in Utah over seven years ago, which he claimed had left him with several broken ribs and severe head injuries.

Advertisement

She had denied the claim, and accused Mr Sanderson of crashing into her, resulting in her losing “half a day of skiing” with her family and being “sore”.

On Thursday jurors returned a verdict clearing her of all fault after just over two hours of deliberation, and apportioned “100%” of the blame to Mr Sanderson for the crash.

They also awarded Gwyneth her “symbolic” counterclaim of one dollar in damages, as well as attorney fees.

Both she and Mr Sanderson were present in court as the verdict was read out.

Jurors in Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial said Terry Sanderson was “100 percent” at fault on a slope in Park City, Utah, and awarded the actress $1, the sum she had requested in her countersuit. https://t.co/fzAYfiqwFk pic.twitter.com/RURXP3sKzA — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 31, 2023

What did Gwyneth say to Terry Sanderson as she exited the courtroom?

As she exited the courtroom Gwyneth touched Mr Sanderson on the shoulder and whispered something to him.

Advertisement

Mr Sanderson told reporters outside court following the verdict the actor had said “I wish you well”, adding that it had been “very kind”.

“I said ‘thank you dear’,” he said.

He said the verdict had been “very disappointing” and continued: “You get some assumed credibility in being a famous person.

“Who wants to take on a celebrity? Someone who learns lines and how to play someone else’s part.”

Asked if he believed the actor had been lying, he echoed remarks made during the trial, saying: “I believe she thinks she has the truth. I believe she thinks that.”