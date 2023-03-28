The 13 Most Bonkers Moments From Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial (So Far)

Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial Getty

In case you hadn’t noticed, Gwyneth Paltrow is currently in the midst of a US court case in a trial over a man’s claims that the movie star’s recklessness on a ski slope caused him concussion and lasting physical injuries.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is suing the Oscar-winning actor over the incident after they crashed into one another at a ski resort in Park City, Utah seven years ago.

Advertisement

Sanderson is seeking up to $3,276,000 (around £2,688,000) in damages, while Paltrow has filed her own counterclaim, accusing him of being responsible for the incident, and is seeking just one dollar in damages.

Since the trial began on 21 March, both the Goop lifestyle brand founder and Anderson have taken to the stand to testify in front of a 10-member jury.

While the heart of the case is about a serious allegation of injuries sustained in the incident, a whole host of bizarre, surreal and truly bonkers moments have been served up during the course of the trial so far.

No wonder Twitter is obsessed...

Some observers felt Gwyneth really nailed her look for her first day in court

no one has ever looked more on trial for a skiing incident pic.twitter.com/5ulTStvn7X — graham (@GrahamB47) March 22, 2023

Advertisement

Although those glasses weren’t for everyone

Gwyneth paltrow traveled back in time and stole my dad's glasses from 1979, and she must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/SJb7kTYiTv — SneezingWithWetMascara (@WetMascara) March 24, 2023

Why does Gwyneth Paltrow on trial look so much like Chloë Sevigny in ZODIAC? pic.twitter.com/aLwIFMS2aj — Michael Ewins (@E_Film_Blog) March 25, 2023

And that turtleneck? Yours for $595... from Gwynnie’s Goop website, apparently.

Important Gwyneth Paltrow update: as predicted, the turtleneck she wore on the first day of the trial that everyone’s been cackling at was a Goop ad. It’s called the Yang High-Cuff Turtleneck Sweater and it costs almost $600. Shoutout to @deuxmoiworld for making the discovery. pic.twitter.com/bV5rsJfVou — Matthew Galea (@mattygalea_) March 28, 2023

Things didn’t exactly get off to the smoothest of starts with both lawyers stumbling through the first day of opening arguments

Stumbling lawyers steal spotlight at Gwyneth Paltrow skiing trialhttps://t.co/HEeEi1O72P pic.twitter.com/T59Bm0bxvW — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 24, 2023

Advertisement

And good luck trying to understand exactly what went down on that ski slope

The entire #GwynethPaltrowtrial ski accident explained in 1.2 min. This man needs a dang diagram pic.twitter.com/PhXL9F8tKW — Phil Foss (@TyoToys) March 22, 2023

We were barely a day in when Gwyneth’s lawyer asked the judge if the bailiffs could be gifted some “treats”. Unsurprisingly, the plaintiff’s lawyers objected.

..watching the gwyneth paltrow ski crash trial ⛷️..here’s GP’s lawyer asking permission to bring in treats 🍬 for the bailiffs..the whole exchange felt like “nursery school time” 🤭#GwynethPaltrowSkiCrashTrial #gwenethpaltrowtrial #GwynethPaltrow pic.twitter.com/tcFCUy5tks — lucylovesme 🇺🇸 (@AdlerCatherine) March 23, 2023

The plaintiff’s lawyer literally fangirling over the star testifying in the dock was giving us strong SNL sketch vibes (we promise this is real life)

Advertisement

Obsessed w this woman using a trial as a thinly veiled excuse to get to chat with Gwyneth Paltrow. https://t.co/35zNn68OfN — jeaux (@jeauxxxx) March 24, 2023

Cue the first of (many) parodies...

The Attorney in the Gwyneth Paltrow trial 😭 pic.twitter.com/UeDANxW5pn — Danielle Pinnock (@bodycourage) March 27, 2023

Anyone else have Taylor Swift being mentioned on their trial bingo card?

Taylor Swift was mentioned in Gwyneth Paltrow’s ongoing ski collision trial. pic.twitter.com/oGRjP2Hssp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 25, 2023

Gwyneth’s “well I lost half a day of skiing” line has already achieved icon status

this entire Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial was written by Mike White pic.twitter.com/awkZyM5b1i — T (@trinawatters) March 25, 2023

See also “I apologise for my bad language”...

I keep seeing these Gwyneth Paltrow trial videos, and I can’t help but think I would act just like her on the witness stand. pic.twitter.com/ng6TdgMXPL — J Mitchell Sances (@JMitchellSances) March 25, 2023

Advertisement

We’re not entirely sure what’s going on here and no one in that courtroom appears to be either

does anyone know how long this gwyneth Paltrow trial is expected to last?



I’d like to clear and plan my schedule accordingly to Nevada time pic.twitter.com/uHVZcaidKT — justice Kelly 🏹 (@softlyemerging) March 21, 2023

Reminder: Gwyneth Paltrow is an Oscar winner

This trial is so camp, and I’m absolutely OBSESSED with it. #GwynethPaltrow pic.twitter.com/bJ3HPfbi6g — M. Pag Global, LLC 🇺🇦 (@TheBravoDerm) March 25, 2023

Terry Sanderson attempted to recreate the “blood curdling scream” he claims he heard on that fateful day on the slopes

Terry Sanderson testified that he heard a “blood curdling scream” just before #GwynethPaltrow crashed into him on the ski slope.



What do YOU think? ⚖️



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/wSoZX0yNKp pic.twitter.com/BLwBWWwDjv — Court TV (@CourtTV) March 27, 2023

The trial, which began on 21 March, is expected to last eight business days in total by order of the judge, which means a verdict should be reached by 30 March.