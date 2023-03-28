The 13 Most Bonkers Moments From Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial (So Far)

In case you hadn’t noticed, Gwyneth Paltrow is currently in the midst of a US court case in a trial over a man’s claims that the movie star’s recklessness on a ski slope caused him concussion and lasting physical injuries.
Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is suing the Oscar-winning actor over the incident after they crashed into one another at a ski resort in Park City, Utah seven years ago.
Sanderson is seeking up to $3,276,000 (around £2,688,000) in damages, while Paltrow has filed her own counterclaim, accusing him of being responsible for the incident, and is seeking just one dollar in damages.
Since the trial began on 21 March, both the Goop lifestyle brand founder and Anderson have taken to the stand to testify in front of a 10-member jury.
While the heart of the case is about a serious allegation of injuries sustained in the incident, a whole host of bizarre, surreal and truly bonkers moments have been served up during the course of the trial so far.
No wonder Twitter is obsessed...
Some observers felt Gwyneth really nailed her look for her first day in court
Although those glasses weren’t for everyone
And that turtleneck? Yours for $595... from Gwynnie’s Goop website, apparently.
Things didn’t exactly get off to the smoothest of starts with both lawyers stumbling through the first day of opening arguments
And good luck trying to understand exactly what went down on that ski slope
We were barely a day in when Gwyneth’s lawyer asked the judge if the bailiffs could be gifted some “treats”. Unsurprisingly, the plaintiff’s lawyers objected.
The plaintiff’s lawyer literally fangirling over the star testifying in the dock was giving us strong SNL sketch vibes (we promise this is real life)
Cue the first of (many) parodies...
Anyone else have Taylor Swift being mentioned on their trial bingo card?
Gwyneth’s “well I lost half a day of skiing” line has already achieved icon status
See also “I apologise for my bad language”...
We’re not entirely sure what’s going on here and no one in that courtroom appears to be either
Reminder: Gwyneth Paltrow is an Oscar winner
Terry Sanderson attempted to recreate the “blood curdling scream” he claims he heard on that fateful day on the slopes
The trial, which began on 21 March, is expected to last eight business days in total by order of the judge, which means a verdict should be reached by 30 March.