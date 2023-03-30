30 Memes That Sum Up The High-Camp Drama Of The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial

We doubt Gwyneth Paltrow ever thought that a trip to an upscale ski resort in 2016 would, seven years later, become one of the most closely watched – and meme-able – celebrity trials of all time.
And yet it’s all so Gwyneth Paltrow.
For the past week and a bit, the trial over the Oscar-winner’s collision with 76-year-old retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, has been live-streamed – and, thanks to starstruck (and bumbling) lawyers, utterly bizarre lines of questioning, quotable soundbites, indecipherable doodlings, expensive outfits and lots of blinking – has fed the internet’s insatiable appetite for memes.
The closely watched trial is expected to draw to a close on Thursday (30 March), when lawyers for both sides will give closing arguments and send the case to the eight-member jury.