30 Memes That Sum Up The High-Camp Drama Of The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial

Th Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial has severed up plenty of drama Getty/Twitter

We doubt Gwyneth Paltrow ever thought that a trip to an upscale ski resort in 2016 would, seven years later, become one of the most closely watched – and meme-able – celebrity trials of all time.

And yet it’s all so Gwyneth Paltrow.

For the past week and a bit, the trial over the Oscar-winner’s collision with 76-year-old retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, has been live-streamed – and, thanks to starstruck (and bumbling) lawyers, utterly bizarre lines of questioning, quotable soundbites, indecipherable doodlings, expensive outfits and lots of blinking – has fed the internet’s insatiable appetite for memes.

Advertisement

Over to you Twitter…

From the off, we were obsessed

frankly i don’t want this trial to ever end pic.twitter.com/V9kioJ0ABh — matt (@mattxiv) March 26, 2023

The trial had a Big Gay Following from day 1

gwyneth paltrow ski trial is true crime yassified for gay men pic.twitter.com/2j22FmzBOY — alex (@alex_abads) March 24, 2023

the Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial is the OJ Simpson trial for millennial gay men, specifically — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) March 24, 2023

Advertisement

Gay guys seeing Gwyneth Paltrow in a turtleneck and glasses pic.twitter.com/ouaftjyeGO — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) March 23, 2023

Most observers were left scratching their heads as to what actually went down

Wait did Gwyneth Paltrow ski into that man or did that man ski into Gwyneth Paltrow? pic.twitter.com/F75cIRa2nX — Bitchy Witch (@TraderGoys) March 25, 2023

Me watching Gwyneth Paltrow testifying and believing every word she’s saying having no idea what this case is about and who is at fault. pic.twitter.com/QiL0OGOATS — Tim Fitzgerald (@tim__fitzgerald) March 24, 2023

Oh hang on, here’s Dr. Irving Scher to explain it all with a big marker pen

A drawing of Gwyneth Paltrow's ski accident in court 😅 https://t.co/VgxpbAgj6S — SkyeGray⁷ (@TheRealSkyeGray) March 29, 2023

This feels like something I would make up, but these doodles were actually drawn by Dr. Irving Scher at Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial. Katie Porter’s whiteboard is SHAKING pic.twitter.com/U9xBwzudbi — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) March 28, 2023

Advertisement

Got it? Us neither. But at least someone has...

Me after I successfully finished explaining how Gwyneth Paltrow seeking $1 in damages during her ski-and-run trial led to being asked what she bought Taylor Swift for Christmas pic.twitter.com/EvWwH9MAJ2 — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) March 25, 2023

Many were here simply for the looks

It looks like all of them farted and are blaming it on someone else https://t.co/0vJIbivUZD — Valley Boys Podcast (@valleyboyspod) March 26, 2023

This man wants to out-Gwyneth Gwyneth and that is a losing game https://t.co/xgiyrh3rHY — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 23, 2023

Sorry, we meant lewks

No one has ever looked more like a person on trial for crashing into someone on the slopes of a high end ski resort. pic.twitter.com/iQTpGSBzUE — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) March 22, 2023

Incredible how Gwyneth Paltrow is facing no jail time yet she still is serving pic.twitter.com/ohTNNdNVo9 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 26, 2023

Advertisement

Don’t know anything about why Gwyneth Paltrow is on trial but this outfit is so sick that she shouldn’t get in trouble. pic.twitter.com/8n01t8fVxE — Dr. Master Killer (@brndanfraserfan) March 28, 2023

Honestly, the Goop of it all

Gwyneth Paltrow is standing trial for a skiing accident but still her vagina candle crime goes unpunished. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) March 21, 2023

Who thinks that these 75 boxes by the defense table aren’t actually files for trial, but are filled with #goop garbage potions and colon teas and bone broth recipe gift bags for the witnesses? #GwynethPaltrowtrial #GwynethPaltrow pic.twitter.com/0NH2iDuqJE — MarshMellow Meerkat (@MarshieMeerKat) March 21, 2023

If Goop doesn't send out a newsletter that's got some sort of "6 looks to wear when you're on trial but it really doesn't matter" shopping guide , i will loose my gd mind. — Allison P Davis (@AllisonPDavis) March 29, 2023

Advertisement

A mini series will surely follow...

maybe this is too niche but this is my fan casting for a The Crown-style show about Gwyneth Paltrow’s skiing incident pic.twitter.com/6ca0Gv5tnH — elise morgan (@crocfanpage) March 27, 2023

We can get a second season out of this — 🎃Ghost Maggie 🎃 (@maggieserota) March 27, 2023

But seriously, is there really any point?

ryan murphy himself couldn’t give gwyneth paltrow a show this good pic.twitter.com/uJSfonop3Z — crazy broke asian (@tribranchvo) March 25, 2023

this entire Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial was written by Mike White pic.twitter.com/awkZyM5b1i — T (@trinawatters) March 25, 2023

This Gwyneth Paltrow trial is an SNL skit and you all should tune in pic.twitter.com/swVtDjURTg — WomenAreTheMajority (@Only1NatHere) March 27, 2023

Advertisement

We’d be here for this though...

cast Gwyneth Paltrow on a housewives franchise immediately pic.twitter.com/xBFbT1qRjp — bravo by betches (@bravobybetches) March 24, 2023

And this...

How I imagine the Gwyneth Paltrow trial... pic.twitter.com/SqFYcAC8Jr — Mark O'Donovan (@mrmarkodonovan) March 25, 2023

How will it all end?

I think they should decide if Gwyneth is guilty or not pic.twitter.com/lCneKLrKct — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) March 28, 2023

Some already think they know...

Unfortunately the judge has decided if you ski into Gwyneth Paltrow you become the new Gwyneth Paltrow. Santa Clause rules — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 25, 2023

Advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow when she wins the ski trial pic.twitter.com/8ND6346Aic — Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) March 26, 2023