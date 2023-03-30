Entertainment uk celebrityThe BrightsideGwyneth Paltrow

30 Memes That Sum Up The High-Camp Drama Of The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial

The final episode of the show the internet has been binge-watching for the last two weeks is finally upon us.
Th Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial has severed up plenty of drama
Getty/Twitter

We doubt Gwyneth Paltrow ever thought that a trip to an upscale ski resort in 2016 would, seven years later, become one of the most closely watched – and meme-able – celebrity trials of all time.

And yet it’s all so Gwyneth Paltrow.

For the past week and a bit, the trial over the Oscar-winner’s collision with 76-year-old retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, has been live-streamed – and, thanks to starstruck (and bumbling) lawyers, utterly bizarre lines of questioning, quotable soundbites, indecipherable doodlings, expensive outfits and lots of blinking – has fed the internet’s insatiable appetite for memes.

Over to you Twitter…

From the off, we were obsessed

The trial had a Big Gay Following from day 1

Most observers were left scratching their heads as to what actually went down

Oh hang on, here’s Dr. Irving Scher to explain it all with a big marker pen

Got it? Us neither. But at least someone has...

Many were here simply for the looks

Sorry, we meant lewks

Honestly, the Goop of it all

A mini series will surely follow...

But seriously, is there really any point?

We’d be here for this though...

And this...

How will it all end?

Some already think they know...

The closely watched trial is expected to draw to a close on Thursday (30 March), when lawyers for both sides will give closing arguments and send the case to the eight-member jury.

