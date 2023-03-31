'I Wish You Well': Gwyneth Paltrow's Finally Outdone 'Conscious Uncoupling' And We're Screaming

After two weeks of truly high-camp courtroom drama, Gwyneth Paltrow possibly saved the best for last with her final words to her accuser in their ski slope trial.
As the Oscar-winner and wellness guru exited the court in Utah after a jury cleared her of causing retired optometrist Terry Sanderson long-lasting injuries in a 2016 skiing collision, she leaned in to whisper something in his ear.
The Goop founder’s comments were not audible on the courtroom’s live feed, but Sanderson later revealed to reporters that the actor left him with the parting words of: “I wish you well.”
A deflated Sanderson responded: “Thank you dear.”
We were half expecting to hear those EastEnders duf-dufs in the final dramatic moment of a court case that has gripped social media for the last fortnight.
Twitter was living for Gwyneth’s parting shot...