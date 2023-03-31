Entertainment uk celebrityThe BrightsideGwyneth Paltrow

'I Wish You Well': Gwyneth Paltrow's Finally Outdone 'Conscious Uncoupling' And We're Screaming

We want this on a candle, pronto.
Gwyneth approached Terry Sanderson and whispered something to him as she exited the courtroom in Utah
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool

After two weeks of truly high-camp courtroom drama, Gwyneth Paltrow possibly saved the best for last with her final words to her accuser in their ski slope trial.

As the Oscar-winner and wellness guru exited the court in Utah after a jury cleared her of causing retired optometrist Terry Sanderson long-lasting injuries in a 2016 skiing collision, she leaned in to whisper something in his ear.

The Goop founder’s comments were not audible on the courtroom’s live feed, but Sanderson later revealed to reporters that the actor left him with the parting words of: “I wish you well.”

A deflated Sanderson responded: “Thank you dear.”

We were half expecting to hear those EastEnders duf-dufs in the final dramatic moment of a court case that has gripped social media for the last fortnight.

Twitter was living for Gwyneth’s parting shot...

Some labelled those four small words instantly “iconic”

Others felt there was a sense of pathos to her final words

That might explain the goosebumps

Or maybe it was just chilly in that court room

Can we get this meme on a t-shirt please?

Many questioned if there was really any subtext to those words

Others claimed to have found actual evidence

Just give us the merch already

Surely this is a shoo-in for the title of the inevitable Netflix series

This would 100% reach No.1

And surely this will now re-enter the charts?

Just give her all the awards

