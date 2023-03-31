'I Wish You Well': Gwyneth Paltrow's Finally Outdone 'Conscious Uncoupling' And We're Screaming

Gwyneth approached Terry Sanderson and whispered something to him as she exited the courtroom in Utah AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool

After two weeks of truly high-camp courtroom drama, Gwyneth Paltrow possibly saved the best for last with her final words to her accuser in their ski slope trial.

As the Oscar-winner and wellness guru exited the court in Utah after a jury cleared her of causing retired optometrist Terry Sanderson long-lasting injuries in a 2016 skiing collision, she leaned in to whisper something in his ear.

The Goop founder’s comments were not audible on the courtroom’s live feed, but Sanderson later revealed to reporters that the actor left him with the parting words of: “I wish you well.”

A deflated Sanderson responded: “Thank you dear.”

While exiting the courtroom after the verdict was revealed, Gwyneth Paltrow leaned in and briefly spoke to Terry Sanderson before continuing to leave. The AP reported that she told him, "I wish you well." https://t.co/6odVrlv0gR pic.twitter.com/XVHTV6wbDk — People (@people) March 31, 2023

We were half expecting to hear those EastEnders duf-dufs in the final dramatic moment of a court case that has gripped social media for the last fortnight.

Twitter was living for Gwyneth’s parting shot...

Some labelled those four small words instantly “iconic”

Gwyneth Paltrow whispering "I wish you well" to the guy who sued her and lost is pure troll behaviour, iconic — Kate Ng (@etaKatetaKate) March 31, 2023

Others felt there was a sense of pathos to her final words

Gwyneth Paltrow's parting shot, "I wish you well," to Terry Sanderson, sounded like pathos with sugar on top. How could he be, but it's a sage reminder for anyone thinking of bringing an actress of GP's calibre to court. Be prepared to lose your shirt. pic.twitter.com/OEef3ZKCgQ — Edward White (@Editorialz) March 31, 2023

That might explain the goosebumps

Or maybe it was just chilly in that court room

Ice. Cold. — Arrest Trump (@Mi9tyAl) March 31, 2023

Can we get this meme on a t-shirt please?

“I wish you well” pic.twitter.com/Dig4SK08EU — Call Me Miguelito (@CAdreamboy) March 31, 2023

Many questioned if there was really any subtext to those words

I ask was @GwynethPaltrow comment "I wish you well" polite or just plain just a FUCK YOU! — TheRealDeal (@therealdeal_22) March 31, 2023

Others claimed to have found actual evidence

From 2015, the truth about “I wish you well” https://t.co/80NS0uYbuG pic.twitter.com/NhcsWhV9Mb — Justin Myers (@theguyliner) March 31, 2023

Just give us the merch already

Standing by for the @Goop I Wish You Well/Smell My Vagina candle. #GwynethPaltrow pic.twitter.com/bv2mYIuVxM — Chris Lacroix (@Lacroix1Chris) March 31, 2023

Only a matter of time before #GwynethPaltrow releases an “I wish you well” Goop candle — Georgia Shepheard (@G_Shepheard) March 31, 2023

"I wish you well" with gwyneth paltrow's face on a t-shirt sponsored by goop — polemitrick (@quenteeletrista) March 31, 2023

Surely this is a shoo-in for the title of the inevitable Netflix series

Coming to Netflix: "I Wish You Well: The Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Accident Story." — Alex Christensen (@AlejoEC) March 30, 2023

This would 100% reach No.1

BREAKING: Taylor Swift to release remix of “I Wish You Would” as “I Wish You Well ($1 Version)” in support of “friendly” fan Gwyneth Paltrow. https://t.co/vfLERjKc0e — Stacy Lambe (@sllambe) March 31, 2023

And surely this will now re-enter the charts?

i’d like to think gwyneth paltrow whispered ‘i wish you well’ to the guy opposing her in court just like Becky Hill sings it — scott (@scottcrawfrd) March 31, 2023

Just give her all the awards