Taylor Swift’s Fans Danced So Hard In Seattle, They Caused Earthquake-Level Activity

From enduring brutally crowded environments to showing out in record-breaking numbers for concerts, Taylor Swift’s fans never cease to amaze us with their enthusiasm for the 12-time Grammy winner. In fact, their devotion can be literally earthshaking.

At Swift’s Eras Tour performances at Lumen Field in Seattle on July 22 and 23, fans of the singer-songwriter danced and cheered so hard that they generated seismic activity similar to that of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach told CNN Thursday.

Caplan-Auerbach told the outlet that “the shaking was twice as strong” as the 2011 Beast Quake, when Seattle Seahawks fans celebrated running back Marshawn Lynch’s playoff touchdown at a game at Lumen Field.

“The primary difference is the duration of shaking,” Caplan-Auerbach said of the two epic incidents, which were both detected on the same local seismometer. “Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually it dies down. It’s much more random than a concert.”

I guess I should show the data. Swifties > Seahawks fans.



(except data from the concert may not be caused by the fans--it may be the sound system, so not really a fair comparison). pic.twitter.com/szwowOYQFi — Jackie Caplan-Auerbach 🇺🇦 🌻 (@geophysichick) July 27, 2023

Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University, added: “For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.”

Swift’s fans were shaking it off so much that CNN reporter Chloe Melas, who attended one of the Seattle shows, later said: “You could literally feel the ground shaking beneath your feet.”

Twitter users hilariously reacted to the unprecedented incident.

Taylor Swift has caused:



Rainstorms

Lighting

An earthquake



3/4 elements mastered girlies😭 — CJ (Lavender Edition) 8/4 LA (@ColbertCeej) July 30, 2023

taylor swift has such an iconic effect that she literally caused seismic activity like i dare you to name someone else that has their fans dancing so hard it causes a literal earthquake — Allie 🏳️🌈 (@taybeautifulll) July 28, 2023

the taylor swift concert caused a 2.3 magnitude earthquake ??? she’s got zero songs where you need to be doing all that 😭 — lluna ✴︎ₓ˚. ୭ ˚○◦˚ (@lluverkyo) July 29, 2023

gagged at the fact the seattle shows showed up on the richter scale like swifties really caused an earthquake… the power of taylor swift — astra (@bigsurlor) July 28, 2023

Swift herself took note of the support from her Pacific Northwest fans, thanking them for “all the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs” in an Instagram post on Monday.