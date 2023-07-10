23 Tweets That Sum Up The Pure Stress Of Trying To Buy Taylor Swift Tickets

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour on July 8 in Kansas City Fernando Leon/TAS23 via Getty Images

Monday mornings are rarely fun but for a portion of the UK and Ireland, today was even more stressful. Yes Swifties, we mean you.

US superstar Taylor Swift is finally set to bring her Eras tour to Europe next year and today, the pre-sales began taking place.

Given the drama when US tickets were released, Ticketmaster devised a system to lighten the load… which is also incredibly complicated.

To be in with a shot of buying tickets in one of this week’s 12(!) sales, fans needed to have pre-ordered Taylor’s latest album, Midnights, before its release last November. Everyone else needs to wait until next week.

The first batch of tickets were available to buy at 11am and with hours to go, #ErasTour and Ticketmaster were already trending on Twitter.

By the time it started, well, let’s just say it was all very stressful…

Happy hunger games to all my fellow swifties #ErasTour pic.twitter.com/pwpz6gnVC1 — Zack (@Zack3O12) July 10, 2023

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a ticket sale without a few technical problems:

Off to a raging start there Ticketmaster #ErasTour pic.twitter.com/nzE4u4uXBZ — Ree (@ree_tweeting) July 10, 2023

Did this twice, showed me 1st in queue, then bounced me out and put me back into a 13k deep queue 🤣 Ticketmaster should lose the rights to sell tickets, coz it's the most inept ticket selling website ever #ErasTour pic.twitter.com/rdOMKxTB2V — CJ 🙃 (@____CJ______) July 10, 2023

Which led to – yes, you guessed it! – even more stress...

People trying to get Taylor Swift tickets on ticketmaster #TheErasTour #ErasTour pic.twitter.com/sK7JRXnAZf — tasha louise | ✨🧸💛 (@eds_afterglow) July 10, 2023

After half an hour of being in the online waiting room, fans were finally given queue numbers, and some people were seriously unfortunate:

Not this. WHAT IS THIS QUEUE NUMBER. IM GONNA BE HERE FOR DAYS #ErasTour pic.twitter.com/DxAAjupUne — Izzy hopes to see Tay💜 at Wembley (@Moswazowskinail) July 10, 2023

Swifties in the UK and Europe looking at the queue #ErasTour #Taylorswiftickets pic.twitter.com/842cCxhB5R — AJ (@UtdBrunoJr) July 10, 2023

@TicketmasterUK #ErasTour Ticketmaster sort yourselves out will ya when big superstars put big concerts on your ticket system is a bleeding joke after a half hour in the queue and I joined the queue early as well pic.twitter.com/cdpMxU7uzT — ciarand78 (@ciarand78) July 10, 2023

After anxiously watching their queue number reduce, some Swifties reported being unceremoniously chucked out of the Ticketmaster site:

@TicketmasterCS seriously? joined queue at 11am & waited patiently for nearly an hour. Then when i get in, you time me out of my account & make me rejoin to the back of a 30k queue? @taylornation13 how are fans meant to attend without paying scalpers when TM do this? #ErasTour pic.twitter.com/yNgAGvPhUv — Daniel Sweet (@DragMeToDaniel) July 10, 2023

finally managed to get back in the queue after being kicked when i’d selected tickets 😭 #ErasTour pic.twitter.com/zlw7gAhuWR — hannah louise 🪐 (@moodswingshan) July 10, 2023

Meanwhile on AXS, the only other site authorised to sell tickets, the decision had been made to not bother with queue numbers at all. Readers, this did not go down well:

Anybody in AXS with no numbers on their queue? #erastour — neri (will get London tickets for Eras Tour!)🕯🙏✨ (@loverare13) July 10, 2023

I can feel my hair going grey from waiting in the axs queue I’m so stressed #ErasTour #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/E9bYQOnIZD — pol 🌻 (@YELLOWBRlCK) July 10, 2023

People getting to the front of the queue meant the ticket prices were finally revealed. Cue frantic WhatsApps and savings accounts being raided…

PSA THESE ARE THE TICKET PRICES IN THE MIDNIGHTS PRESALE BESTIES!! #TSTheErasTour #ErasTour pic.twitter.com/msxcze4AA8 — when dawson falls in love (@dawsonelong) July 10, 2023

Nothing can rival the sheer joy – and relief – of being successful:

Just got #ErasTour tickets on my first attempt... feeling invincible right now! pic.twitter.com/OKDW9cSDIp — Dr Laura Flannigan (@LFlannigan17) July 10, 2023

The sinking feeling on seeing the pre-sale sold out, on the other hand…

Another casualty of the war

Wembley night 1 sold out on AXS#ErasTour pic.twitter.com/jnhvRhZzWu — Cooper (@TheJuanCooper) July 10, 2023

Thanks to the (complicated) sale structure, fans have two more chances to buy tickets for the UK and Ireland tickets today, followed by at least nine others later this week.

We shake it off, we snack and we go again at 1. #ErasTour — L (@loustoryshort) July 10, 2023

If you missed out today and feel dejected, the spare a thought for the people who didn’t get a pre-sale code in the first place:

How it feels watching the #ErasTour presale when I don’t have a code and have to brave general next week pic.twitter.com/RlHVYsqkQX — Molly Edwards (@mollycaroline7) July 10, 2023