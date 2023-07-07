John Mayer Shares Cryptic 'Please Be Kind' Message Ahead Of Taylor Swift's Speak Now Re-Release

John Mayer and Taylor Swift Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage/Getty/Taylor Hill/TAS23

John Mayer shared a message urging people to “be kind” ahead of the release of Taylor Swift’s new version of her album Speak Now.

The two singers briefly dated in the late 2000s, when John was 32 and Taylor was 19.

Although she’s never confirmed this to be the case, it’s been widely speculated that a number of songs on Taylor’s album, including Dear John and The Story Of Us, were inspired by the pair’s short romance and break-up.

On Friday morning, Taylor unveiled the re-recorded version of Speak Now, before which John shared a series of snaps from his concert in Colorado on Instagram.

At the end of his Insta carousel, John included a snap of drones spelling out the words “please be kind” in the sky – the timing of which was not lost on Swifties...

John Mayer shares photo from his show at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. pic.twitter.com/ubnr1b8wQk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 7, 2023

Not John Mayer posting this to his Instagram 6 hours before Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is released pic.twitter.com/scRHAPFihf — Vanessa Gray (@nessagray) July 7, 2023

John Mayer was smart to post this yesterday. pic.twitter.com/oHEKUocXBH — Sarah Barkley | Freelance Writer (@MomWifeWine) July 7, 2023

He's begging the swifties 🤣 https://t.co/UsJsVasDT0 — queen of excuses 👑 (@imene_jig) July 7, 2023

Ijbol he said BEFORE Y'ALL COME AT ME just so Y'ALL know 😂 https://t.co/1qk6ZREsqh — new jee (@jeeminahh) July 7, 2023

When the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was first announced last month, Taylor told fans at one of her Eras tour shows: “I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote and the memories we made together.

“So what I’m trying to tell you, is that I’m not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 million years ago.”