Those Taylor Swift Glastonbury 2024 Hopes Have Just Been Dashed

Taylor Swift performing during her Eras tour Kevin Mazur/TAS23 via Getty Images

If you are a Swiftie who’d been hoping that the apparent Glastonbury-shaped gap in the European tour dates meant Taylor Swift would be headlining the festival in 2024, we’ve got bad news for you.

The Anti-Hero singer has seemingly now ruled herself out of performing on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm next year after announcing an extra Dublin date to her Eras tour on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Fans had noticed how when the European leg of her current jaunt was announced last month, the dates could have accommodated a headline set at the festival if she were to hop over the Irish sea.

Taylor’s UK run starts on June 7 before heading to Dublin on June 28.

There had been a gap in her schedule after her second Dublin show on June 29 before she picked the tour back up again in Amsterdam in July.

With next year’s Glastonbury taking place between June 26 and June 30, many believed Taylor would close the festival with a headline set on Sunday June 30.

However, she has now been confirmed to play an additional third show at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on the same night, now making those dreams impossible.

Advertisement

Hopes Taylor will play Glastonbury next year have seemingly been dashed Taylor Hill/TAS23 via Getty Images

Taylor was due to make her Glastonbury debut with a headline set in 2020, but the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

When the event returned in 2022, she was absent from the list of headliners, and the North American leg of her tour also meant she was unable to play this year either.

Glastonbury’s co-organiser Emily Eavis had previously raised fans’ hopes of a Taylor set last year, saying: “We’ve got Taylor on board next time she’s doing some touring.”