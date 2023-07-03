Taylor Swift Fan Finds Creative Way To Go Undercover At Eras Tour

Taylor Swift on stage during her Eras tour Taylor Hill/TAS23 via Getty Images

One Taylor Swift fan found a clever way to “ghost” her job over the weekend to keep her identity secret in a US TV interview.

The fan, wearing sunglasses and a blanket over her head — a nod to the ghosts spotted in Swift’s music video for Anti-Hero — spoke with WKRC-TV’s Annie Brown on Cincinnati’s CBS affiliate.

Advertisement

Brown reported that the fan, who arrived in the early morning hours with a blanket-covered acquaintance, called in sick to work and made the roughly 90-minute commute from Louisville to wait in line to buy Swift’s merchandise.

“I almost named my daughter’s middle name — Taylor,” the fan said, adding that she was taking the 11-year-old girl to the show.

The fan said her acquaintance made friendship bracelets for the occasion, which Swifties tend to exchange at concerts.

Thousands are camped out in downtown Cincinnati ahead of the Taylor Swift merchandise truck opening for business... and that includes a couple of anonymous fans from Louisville skipping work. 😂 #swiftinnati #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/X6hY6OjjKF — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) June 29, 2023

Advertisement

Swift is set to perform in several more US cities on the Eras Tour before making her way to Mexico City next month.

The singer-songwriter is also gearing up for the Friday release of her third re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).