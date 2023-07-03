Taylor Swift Fan Finds Creative Way To Go Undercover At Eras Tour

One Taylor Swift fan found a clever way to “ghost” her job over the weekend to keep her identity secret in a US TV interview.
The fan, wearing sunglasses and a blanket over her head — a nod to the ghosts spotted in Swift’s music video for Anti-Hero — spoke with WKRC-TV’s Annie Brown on Cincinnati’s CBS affiliate.
Brown reported that the fan, who arrived in the early morning hours with a blanket-covered acquaintance, called in sick to work and made the roughly 90-minute commute from Louisville to wait in line to buy Swift’s merchandise.
“I almost named my daughter’s middle name — Taylor,” the fan said, adding that she was taking the 11-year-old girl to the show.
The fan said her acquaintance made friendship bracelets for the occasion, which Swifties tend to exchange at concerts.
Swift is set to perform in several more US cities on the Eras Tour before making her way to Mexico City next month.
The singer-songwriter is also gearing up for the Friday release of her third re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).
“The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness,” Swift wrote in her announcement of the new record.