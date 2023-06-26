Taylor Swift Reportedly Turned Down Meghan Markle's Personal Podcast Invitation

Even a personal plea from Meghan Markle couldn’t convince Taylor Swift to appear on the duchess’ now-defunct podcast, Archetypes.
New reports are offering more insight into Markle and husband Prince Harry’s ill-fated partnership with Spotify, which came to an abrupt end earlier this month.
Despite their own fame, the Sussexes were said to have trouble finding big guests to book on their flagship show.
A personal note from Markle wasn’t even enough to merit a real response from Swift. According to insiders at the Wall Street Journal, the pop star turned down the invitation via a representative.
Beyond getting snubbed, sources say the royals struggled to find guests and “material consistent with their brand”.
Archetypes’ 12-episode run still featured A-listers like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton, however.
Though there were discussions about a second season, plans did not move forward on a follow-up.
Spotify and the Sussexes announced they were ending their partnership in a joint statement on June 16, where each said they “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together”.
Harry and Meghan’s camp called the move more of a pivot than a problem, with a representative for the couple’s production company Archewell telling WSJ: “New companies often make changes in their start up phase, both with people and strategy, and we are no exception. We’re more equipped, focused and energised than ever before.”
The Duke and Duchess announced their partnership with Spotify in 2020 after striking a deal which was reportedly worth millions.
Prior to that, the pair had teamed up with Netflix, producing the 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan and presenting the series Live To Lead, which featured interviews with late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and environmental activist Greta Thunberg.