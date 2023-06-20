There's A Glastonbury-Shaped Hole In Taylor Swift's 2024 Tour Dates

Taylor Swift performs onstage in Detroit, Michigan. Scott Legato/TAS23 via Getty Images

Has Taylor Swift just paved the way to finally play Glastonbury festival? Her fans seem to think so.

The Shake It Off singer on Tuesday confirmed a huge global tour for next year, including stops in the UK as well as Mexico, Japan and Spain.

But eagle-eyed Swifties were quick to pick up on a hole in the schedule that could accommodate a headline set at the world-famous festival in rural Somerset.

Advertisement

Taylor was originally confirmed to play Glasto in 2020 before the festival was cancelled as the UK was gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pop star announced the latest dates of The Eras Tour on social media, writing: “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY. I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

Tay Tay’s UK run starts on June 7 and ends on June 22, before heading to Dublin on June 28 and 29, before a gap in her schedule until July 5.

Next year’s Glastonbury takes place between June 26 and June 30 – meaning there’s time for Taylor to hop over the Irish sea to headline on Sunday June 30.

Advertisement

The speculation squares with Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis saying last year “we’ve got Taylor on board next time she’s doing some touring”.

Whether or not it comes to pass remains to be seen, but online music sleuths think they’ve cracked the case ...

Will Taylor Swift be next year’s Sunday Glastonbury headliner?



She’s keeping both the 23rd and 30th June 2024 free right now… pic.twitter.com/tFmB1IM2Mf — Steve Holden (@SteveHReports) June 20, 2023

babe wake up, Taylor Swift dropped the eu eras tour dates & there’s a glastonbury sized gap — Rachael Scarsbrook (@andthe_machine) June 20, 2023

TAYLOR SWIFT

GLASTONBURY 2024

SUNDAY NIGHT.



Putting money on it now. https://t.co/JDXLXp01OS — George Shaw (@gshizzy) June 20, 2023

Advertisement

Ooh based on those European tour dates… Taylor Swift is clearly doing Glastonbury 2024, right?! Excitement levels: exceedingly high. — Isobel Akenhead (@isobelakenhead) June 20, 2023