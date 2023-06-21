Hoping To Secure Taylor Swift Tickets? You'll Want To Read This First

Taylor Swift onstage during The Eras Tour Scott Legato/TAS23 via Getty Images

If you’re a UK-based Taylor Swift fan, you’ve no doubt been watching the pictures and TikToks coming out of her Eras Tour in the US with more than a hint of jealousy.

But your patience has finally been rewarded, as this week, the singer announced the show is coming to these shores next year.

As the rush for tickets begins, here’s what you need to know beforehand...

Where is Taylor Swift playing in the UK?

Taylor’s Eras Tour rolls into the UK in June 2024, playing 10 dates across four different cities, including five nights at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

The tour dates are as follows:

7 June 2024, Edinburgh – BT Murrayfield Stadium

8 June 2024, Edinburgh – BT Murrayfield Stadium

14 June 2024, Liverpool – Anfield Stadium

15 June 2024, Liverpool – Anfield Stadium

18 June 2024, Cardiff – Principality Stadium

21 June 2024, London – Wembley Stadium

22 June 2024, London – Wembley Stadium

16 August 2024, London – Wembley Stadium

17 August 2024, London – Wembley Stadium

18 August 2024, London – Wembley Stadium

When do Taylor Swift Eras tickets go on sale?

There are different general release dates for different cities.

Edinburgh tickets go on sale on Wednesday 19 July at 2pm, with Liverpool and Cardiff tickets following on Thursday 20 July at 2pm.

London tickets then go on sale on Tuesday 18 July at 2pm.

Do I need to register beforehand?

Those who are desperate to nab tickets are being encouraged to register via Taylor’s official website, which will provide them with a unique code to help them out in the general sale.

Registration has already opened, and you don’t have long left to get in there, as it closes for all UK dates on Thursday 22 June at 11.59pm.

FYI – If you’re hoping to go to multiple cities, you will need to register separately for each of them.

Is there a pre-sale for Taylor Swift Eras tickets?

Only fans who pre-ordered Taylor’s Midnights album through her official online store will be eligible for pre-sale access to all UK dates.

They can expect to be contacted via their registered email address with further details, although we already know the times and dates of the pre-sales, which like general release, are staggered by city:

Monday 10 July at 10am for London

Tuesday 11 July at 10am for Edinburgh and Dublin

Wednesday 12 July at 10am for Cardiff and Liverpool

How much are Taylor Swift tickets UK 2024?

While UK prices will not be known until the first tickets go on sale, fans should be able to get an idea of how much cash they might have to part with by going off rough conversions of prices for the US leg, which is currently underway.

Prices have varied from location to location, but Popbuzz reported that they have ranged from $49 up to $449 (£38.50 to £353) depending on where you stand or sit.

VIP packages are also said to have ranged between $199 and $899 (£156 to £707).

What are the best tips for getting Taylor Swift Eras UK 2024 tickets?

One Taylor Swift fan has published a whole Twitter thread with their top tips on getting tickets for the Eras tour – and is seems the key thing is preparation.

I fought in the Battle of Ticketmaster in November 2022 for the Eras Tour MetLife tickets (and won), so here are a few tips on how to get tickets for the European dates 🧵 pic.twitter.com/jD44LuitkG — marie (@marieeldrid) June 20, 2023

Swiftie @marieeldrid, who secured tickets for the US shows, warned UK and European fans to pre-register their details and payment method with the local ticket provider (likely to be Ticketmaster here in the UK) and have a back-up payment option – like an active PayPal account – ready just in case payment fails and you are timed out.

They also advised that in the US sales, you could not open pages on multiple devices or windows once you are logged in to your account. They noted: “For the USA presale, we could only use one device & one page. If you wanna do multiple, you need multiple TM accounts with different emails.”