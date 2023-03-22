Taylor Swift Goes Viral For Her Very Unique Way Of Leaving The Stage During Her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift performing on the opening night of her Eras tour Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Taylor Swift already got everyone talking when she launched her Eras tour over the weekend, thanks to its expansive setlist and the array of outfits she showcases over the course of the three-hour show.

But there’s one part of the show in particular that’s wound up becoming a viral moment for the Shake It Off star.

At the end of a section where Taylor performs a different surprise song each night, the stage undergoes a transformation into a swimming pool – with the Grammy winner taking an unusual approach to leaving the stage.

In widely-shared clips on social media, Taylor is seen taking a dive straight into a hole in the middle of the stage – and fans can’t stop talking about it…

I GOT THE DIVE ON CAMERA #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/4nPgYVlyD9 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) March 19, 2023

aside from being a 12-time grammy winner, a doctor, a director, one of the most acclaimed songwriter of the music industry, and having a record breaking career in the arts, taylor swift is now searching for that swimming olympic medal, look at that divepic.twitter.com/4m9OlFczg7 — just like honey (@invisibleday) March 18, 2023

When I saw Taylor do the dive I was wondering the whole time if she face-planted because look at it 😂 #GlendaleTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/ClKICZn9fW — elaine SAW TAYLOR 𝟛/𝟙𝟟 & 𝟛/𝟙𝟠 (@replover4eva) March 20, 2023

i need an eras tour documentary so i can see the bts of taylor practicing the dive pic.twitter.com/gJzA2FRXjX — chelsea SARAH DAY (@oliviarodrgo) March 19, 2023

Taylor took the “dive bar at the east side, where you at?” too far 😃 pic.twitter.com/sEjmsZ8Idm — kaila⁷ pcd era for Taylor! :(🪞♡ (@taytaedaylight) March 20, 2023

taylor is so brave for just DIVING under the stage bc idc how soft the landing is you couldn’t pay me to dive headfirst like this into ANY material that isn’t water pic.twitter.com/PvymoPbVAx — keelin 🎀 (@dyedkeelingreen) March 19, 2023

The dive was the craziest thing ive ever seen I was so caught off guard LMAO — 𝒓𝒚𝒍𝒆𝒆 is seeing taylor!!!! (@ucanbemyjailer) March 18, 2023

Cant wait to rate Taylor’s dive tonight pic.twitter.com/MBuvRc4H2J — ava 💌 79 (@thislllove) March 19, 2023

“your choice, you either dive face first into concrete or never listen to taylor swift’s music aga—“



me: pic.twitter.com/P8o7UdjUal — Seth Nelson | in my Eras era 🕰️ (@sethtnelson) March 22, 2023

Taylor trying to increase the difficulty of her dive before every show:

pic.twitter.com/po3L8lmhr3 — lil (@lily_durman) March 18, 2023

As fans have pointed out, after her dive, the use of projections and screens make it look as though Taylor is swimming underneath her stage, as a way of transitioning into the Midnights section of her show.

The Eras tour kicked off in Arizona on Saturday night, with a string of dates scheduled across America between now and August (and no, sadly, there’s still no word on when she’s bringing it across the pond to the UK).

Taylor’s diving skills have got everyone talking, and she’s a strong challenger to Adele and her “best stage exit” title.