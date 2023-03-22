Taylor Swift Goes Viral For Her Very Unique Way Of Leaving The Stage During Her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift already got everyone talking when she launched her Eras tour over the weekend, thanks to its expansive setlist and the array of outfits she showcases over the course of the three-hour show.
But there’s one part of the show in particular that’s wound up becoming a viral moment for the Shake It Off star.
At the end of a section where Taylor performs a different surprise song each night, the stage undergoes a transformation into a swimming pool – with the Grammy winner taking an unusual approach to leaving the stage.
In widely-shared clips on social media, Taylor is seen taking a dive straight into a hole in the middle of the stage – and fans can’t stop talking about it…
As fans have pointed out, after her dive, the use of projections and screens make it look as though Taylor is swimming underneath her stage, as a way of transitioning into the Midnights section of her show.
The Eras tour kicked off in Arizona on Saturday night, with a string of dates scheduled across America between now and August (and no, sadly, there’s still no word on when she’s bringing it across the pond to the UK).
Taylor’s diving skills have got everyone talking, and she’s a strong challenger to Adele and her “best stage exit” title.
During the Someone Like You singer’s current Las Vegas residency, she closes the show with a rendition of 30 cut Love Is A Game, after which she’s showered with pink confetti, appearing to disappear completely in the middle of it all.