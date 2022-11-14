Stormzy 'So Blessed' As He Completes His Mission To Grab A Selfie With Taylor Swift At MTV EMAs

Stormzy was a man on a mission at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards, where he was determined to get a selfie with Taylor Swift.

And, as the Vossi Bop star has proved throughout his music career, when he sets his mind to something, the chances are he’s going to achieve it.

Posting on his recently-reinstated Instagram page on Sunday night, Stormzy shared a string of excited videos on his Story, telling fans he was on the look-out for Taylor backstage at the awards show.

Advertisement

“I’m trying to get a selfie with Taylor Swift, man’s running around,” he joked.

please stormzy being all excited to meet taylor is the cutest shit i have ever seen pic.twitter.com/UWIFeAx1Ei — tee (@zorojjk) November 13, 2022

The chart-topping rapper later gave fans an update, revealing he’d finally managed to track the Shake It Off singer down.

And we’re pleased to report that, after a quick touch-up with some face powder from a member of his team (apparently he was “too shiny” to meet Taylor Swift at that moment) he managed to bag his much sought-after selfie:

Advertisement

Stormzy later went live on Instagram after his encounter with Taylor, revealing he was feeling “very blessed”.

“I’m just so happy, I’m very fulfilled,” he explained. “I feel very blessed, because... what a woman. What a woman!”

When a fan in the comments asked for his favourite track from Taylor’s latest album Midnights, Stormzy insisted: “Don’t ask me no silly questions, ’cos you know it’s Anti-Hero! I’m the problem, it’s me!”

Stormzy is currently gearing up for the release of his third album, This Is What I Mean, later this month.

Advertisement