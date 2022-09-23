Stormzy made his impromptu return to the music scene on Thursday night with the surprise release of his new single Mel Made Me Do It.

The chart-topping rapper’s new track was released alongside its 11-minute music video, which has already got everyone talking – thanks in no small part to its seemingly-never-ending list of celebrity cameos.

Advertisement

To say the Mel Made Me Do It video is star-studded would be a definite understatement, with everyone from Stormzy’s music industry peers to pioneering sports personalities putting in appearances.

Early on in the clip, Stormzy appears in a fictional talk show co-hosted by Jonathan Ross and Zeze Millz, in which his fellow guests are Louis Theroux and Olympian Dina Asher-Smith.

Honestly 🤩🤩 the fact that I got to be apart of his timeless art…. Forever grateful 🥹🤎. The execution of this whole video. No one does it like Stormzy. 🐐#MelMadeMeDoIt https://t.co/CTfihvlhIu pic.twitter.com/tSGscfHjIF — Zeze Millz (@ZezeMillz) September 23, 2022

The song also makes reference to footballer manager José Mourinho’s iconic “if I speak I am in big trouble” moment.

Advertisement

It’s fitting, then, that the man himself also makes a cameo in one scene in which he shares the screen with the Vossi Bop rapper.

Jose Mourinho in Stormzy's latest music video 😆🎶 pic.twitter.com/EbHBrAgEh4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 22, 2022

Towards the end of Stormzy’s video, he also pays tribute to pioneers in Black British culture, with a spoken-word section performed by Michaela Coel.

“Today we speak about foundation,” the Emmy-winning actor and creator of I May Destroy You is heard saying. “Many great Black influential giants have touched people from soul to soul throughout many generations.

“It is often the word greatness that comes to mind but footballing legends like Ian Wright make greatness come to sight.

Advertisement

“Our DNA empowers us. We can make a song and dance out of anything.”

Among those who appear in the sequence include football legend Ian Wright, broadcaster Trevor Nelson, singer Gabrielle and eight-time gold medallist Usain Bolt.

#Stormzy latest vid featured the whole culture



Louis Theroux, Usain Bolt, Jonathan Ross, Dina Asher-Smith, Dave, Little Simz, JME, Trevor Nelson, Ian Wright, Headie One, Julie Adenuga, Zeze Mills, Gabrielle and so many more



Stormzy is CLEAR 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OgCOio4tGQ — Music Moose (@MusicMooseent) September 22, 2022

Gabrielle, Dina Asher Smith, Malorie Blackman, a Jamal Edwards Tribute, Louis Theroux, Jonathan Ross and SO much more feature in the new Stormzy video - ‘Mel Made Me Do It.’ pic.twitter.com/95ckxOL29K — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) September 22, 2022

Joining Stormzy on screen are a number of his musical peers, such as Dave, Little Simz, Headie One and JME, while Brenda Edwards also makes an appearance, paying tribute to her son Jamal, who died earlier this year at the age of 31.

Advertisement

As the founder of SBTV, Jamal is credited with helping kickstart a number of huge British artists’ careers, including Ed Sheeran, Dave, Rita Ora, N-Dubz and Stormzy.

Stormzy is now gearing up for the release of his third studio album, which was teased at the end of his UK tour earlier this year.

After releasing his debut Gang Signs & Prayer in 2017, the grime star has headlined Glastonbury, scooped three Brit Awards and topped the UK singles chart three times with Vossi Bop, Own It and the Ed Sheeran collaboration Take Me Back To London.

Stormzy on the set of his Mel Made Me Do It music video Stormzy/KLVDR/PA

Advertisement